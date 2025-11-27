A Race Against Blindness Launches Two-Week Only Fundraiser Featuring Highly-Sought After SEMA Toyota Tundra TRD Pro

A Race Against Blindness is excited to announce a very limited, two-week only fundraiser for the custom-built Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, previously featured at the Toyota National Dealers Meeting and showcased at SEMA 2025.

This offering follows the conclusion of A Race Against Blindness’ recent Tundra TRD PRO vs. GX550 fundraiser. The grand-prize winner selected the Lexus GX550, leaving the Tundra available for a rare and unexpected second-chance opportunity. To meet overwhelming demand, A Race Against Blindness launched this short-window campaign to give donors a final chance to win this iconic build and take it home before Christmas.

Seen Nationwide: Featured at Toyota National Dealers Meeting & SEMA 2025

This custom Toyota Tundra TRD Pro build has earned national visibility, turning heads across the automotive industry. The partnership between Right Toyota and A Race Against Blindness and their impact through this custom Tundra TRD Pro was featured at the 2025 Toyota National Dealers Meeting. The build was then featured at SEMA 2025, underscoring its exceptional craftsmanship and broad appeal.

Build Specifications – Toyota Tundra TRD Pro Overland Rig

• Lift: Icon Stage 5 2.5″ lift

• Wheels: Icon Vehicle Dynamics Thrust 17″ Satin Black

• Tires: 37″ Nitto Recon Grappler

• Lights: KC Gravity Titan, Flex Era series, and KC rock lights controlled by a SwitchPro on a Westcott Designs mount.

• Tent: FSR EVO XL rooftop tent

• Racks: Backwoods Driftr bed rack and roof rack

• Bumpers: Backwoods front and rear bumpers, with additional slider steps

• Wrap: Custom matte wrap with stylized green/brown TRD stripes and topo inlay

• Builder: Doetsch Off-Road

Sponsor Recognition

A Race Against Blindness extends deep gratitude to the partners who contributed their expertise and support:

Right Toyota, Backwoods Adventure Mods, KC HiLiTES, Icon Vehicle Dynamics, Nitto Tire, Westcott Designs, FreeSpiritRecreation, and Doetsch Off-Road

Impact of the Fundraiser

This two-week fundraiser through the Black Friday season creates urgency for the time-sensitive mission to fund vital research. Every donation provides entries for a chance to win the Tundra and directly funds research focused on childhood blindness, including Bardet-Biedl Syndrome and Retinitis Pigmentosa.

The fundraiser details can be found at https://araceagainstblindness.org/products/backcountry-tundra with all entry details available through this page.

About A Race Against Blindness

A Race Against Blindness is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (EIN 92‑2174042) based in Gilbert, Arizona. Founded by a family whose young son is fighting vision loss due to Bardet‑Biedl Syndrome, the organization funds pioneering research into RP, BBS, and related conditions.

Key achievements:

• Funding $4M in research grants and clinical trials

• Producing educational podcast and outreach programs

• Running high‑visibility fundraisers with transparent operations

• Building partnerships across automotive and overlanding industries

The reviews and experiences of A Race Against Blindness donors and the community affected by vision loss have been overwhelming. One donor said “I am grateful to be a part of this mission. The chance at amazing prizes is incredible, but I am moved by this family’s courage and thankful to help fight for the cure with them”. A family who recently received the diagnosis of retinitis pigmentosa in their young child said “We were devastated when we got the news, but seeing your organization fighting for treatments gave us hope and made us realize we are not alone in this condition.” The mission of hope and impact are central to A Race Against Blindness, and will continue to advocate for the vision loss community through these fundraising efforts.

To learn more about the mission and impact visit www.araceagainstblindness.org .