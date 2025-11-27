DMR News

Teens Challenge Australia’s Social Media Ban In High Court

Jolyen

Nov 27, 2025

Law requires platforms to block under-16s from creating accounts

Two Australian teenagers have filed a High Court challenge against the country’s new social media ban for children under 16, arguing the law is unconstitutional because it restricts their right to free communication. The ban, which takes effect on 10 December, requires platforms including Meta, TikTok, and YouTube to ensure users under 16 cannot hold accounts.

The law has been presented by advocates and the government as a measure to protect children from harmful content and platform algorithms. Noah Jones and Macy Neyland, both 15, said the legislation ignores children’s rights. Neyland said in a statement that “we shouldn’t be silenced” and compared the policy to themes in George Orwell’s 1984.

Government defends the ban amid legal challenge

Communications Minister Anika Wells told parliament that the government would not shift its position in response to the lawsuit. She said the administration “will not be intimidated” and will stand firm on behalf of Australian parents.

The Digital Freedom Project (DFP), a rights group backing the teenagers, said the case was filed in the High Court on Wednesday. The group argues that teenagers rely on social media for information, community, and association. DFP said a broad ban would disproportionately affect vulnerable young people, including First Nations youth, disabled teens, and those in rural or remote areas, as well as LGBTIQ+ teenagers.

Led by New South Wales parliamentarian John Ruddick, the group said the case centers on the impact of the ban on political communication and whether the restriction is proportional to the government’s aims. DFP said other safety measures — such as digital literacy education, mandatory age-appropriate platform features, and privacy-preserving age-assurance technologies — should be prioritized instead.

Jones described the policy as “lazy,” saying young people want to stay informed and capable online. He said safeguards should be used instead of limiting access.

Industry and public response

Australian media previously reported that Google, which owns YouTube, has considered its own constitutional challenge to the policy. While the ban is opposed by the platforms responsible for enforcing it, polling indicates that most Australian adults support the measure. Some mental health advocates have expressed concern that cutting off access may reduce social connection for children, while others warn it could push minors toward less regulated online spaces.

Jolyen

