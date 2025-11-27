London Councils Report Disruptions Amid Ongoing Cyberattack

Three local authorities shut down systems and activate emergency plans

At least three London councils are responding to a cyberattack that has forced network shutdowns, disabled phone lines, and triggered emergency procedures. The boroughs of Kensington and Chelsea and Westminster, which operate joint IT systems, said they are focused on protecting data, restoring services, and maintaining critical operations for the public. Hammersmith & Fulham Council said it is also affected.

Nature of the incident not disclosed

The councils did not describe the type of cyberattack involved or attribute the incident to any group. Officials said investigations are ongoing to determine whether any data was taken. Kensington’s website said the cause of the attack “is now established,” but the council will not provide additional details during the active investigation with U.K. law enforcement.

Impact on public services remains under assessment

The affected councils provide a wide range of services including housing, social support, and waste collection. They said efforts are underway to bring systems back online while keeping essential operations functioning.

Featured image credits: Freepik

