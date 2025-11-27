DMR News

US AI Startups Raising $100 Million Or More In 2025

Nov 27, 2025

Count matches last year as multi-round mega-funding accelerates

Forty-nine U.S. AI startups have raised funding rounds of $100 million or more in 2025, matching the total for 2024 with a month still remaining. Several companies have secured multiple nine-figure rounds this year, and more startups have raised repeat mega-rounds compared with last year.

Below is the full list, organized by month, with all funding amounts, valuations, and key investors included as reported.

November

  • Anysphere raised $2.3B, valuing the company at $29.3B (second round of 2025).
  • Parallel raised a $100M Series A co-led by Index Ventures and Kleiner Perkins.
  • Hippocratic AI raised a $126M Series C at a $3.5B valuation (second round of 2025).

October

  • Fireworks AI raised a $250M Series C at a $4B valuation.
  • Uniphore raised a $260M Series F, valuing the startup at $2.5B.
  • Sesame raised a $250M Series B co-led by Sequoia and Spark Capital.
  • OpenEvidence raised a $200M Series C at a $6B valuation (second round of 2025).
  • Lila Sciences raised a $350M Series A co-led by Braidwell and Collective Global.
  • Reflection AI raised a $2B Series B at an $8B valuation (second mega-round of 2025).
  • EvenUp raised a $150M Series E valuing the startup at more than $2B.

September

  • Periodic Labs raised a $300M seed round.
  • Cerebras Systems raised a $1.1B Series G at an $8.1B valuation.
  • Modular raised $250M, led by the US Innovative Technology Fund.
  • Distyl AI raised a $175M Series B at a $1.8B valuation.
  • Upscale AI raised a $100M seed round.
  • Groq raised a $750M Series E at nearly $6.9B.
  • Invisible Technologies raised $100M at a $2B valuation.
  • Cognition AI raised a $400M Series C at $10.2B.
  • Baseten raised a $150M Series D at $2.1B.
  • Sierra raised $350M at more than $10B.
  • You.com raised a $100M Series C at $1.5B.
  • Anthropic raised a $13B Series F at $183B (second 2025 round).

August

  • EliseAI raised a $250M Series E at $2.2B.
  • Decart raised $100M at a $3.1B valuation.

July

  • Fal raised a $125M Series C valuing the company at $1.5B.
  • Ambience Healthcare raised a $243M Series C.
  • Reka AI raised $110M Series B at $1B.
  • Thinking Machines Lab raised $2B in a seed round, valuing the company at $12B.
  • OpenEvidence raised $210M Series B at $3.5B.
  • Harmonic raised a $100M Series B at $875M.

June

  • Abridge raised a $300M Series E at $5.3B.
  • Harvey raised a second $300M Series E round, reaching a $5B valuation.
  • Tennr raised a $101M Series C at $605M.
  • Glean raised a $150M Series F at $7.25B.
  • Anysphere raised a $900M Series C at nearly $10B.

May

  • Snorkel AI raised a $100M Series D at $1.3B.
  • LMArena raised a $100M seed round at $600M.
  • TensorWave raised a $100M Series A.

April

  • SandboxAQ raised a $450M Series E at $5.7B.
  • Runway raised a $308M Series D at $3B.

March

  • OpenAI raised a $40B round at a $300B valuation.
  • Nexthop AI raised a $110M Series A.
  • Insilico Medicine raised $110M Series E at $1B.
  • Celestial AI raised a $250M Series C at $2.5B.
  • Lila Sciences raised a $200M seed round.
  • Reflection AI raised a $130M Series A at $580M.
  • Turing raised a $111M Series E at $2.2B.
  • Shield AI raised a $240M Series F at $5.3B.
  • Anthropic raised a $3.5B Series E at $61.5B.

February

January

  • ElevenLabs raised a $180M Series C at more than $3B.
  • Hippocratic AI raised a $141M Series B at more than $1.6B.

Featured image credits: cottonbro studio via Pexels

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

