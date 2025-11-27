US AI Startups Raising $100 Million Or More In 2025

Count matches last year as multi-round mega-funding accelerates
Forty-nine U.S. AI startups have raised funding rounds of $100 million or more in 2025, matching the total for 2024 with a month still remaining. Several companies have secured multiple nine-figure rounds this year, and more startups have raised repeat mega-rounds compared with last year.
Below is the full list, organized by month, with all funding amounts, valuations, and key investors included as reported.
November
- Anysphere raised $2.3B, valuing the company at $29.3B (second round of 2025).
- Parallel raised a $100M Series A co-led by Index Ventures and Kleiner Perkins.
- Hippocratic AI raised a $126M Series C at a $3.5B valuation (second round of 2025).
October
- Fireworks AI raised a $250M Series C at a $4B valuation.
- Uniphore raised a $260M Series F, valuing the startup at $2.5B.
- Sesame raised a $250M Series B co-led by Sequoia and Spark Capital.
- OpenEvidence raised a $200M Series C at a $6B valuation (second round of 2025).
- Lila Sciences raised a $350M Series A co-led by Braidwell and Collective Global.
- Reflection AI raised a $2B Series B at an $8B valuation (second mega-round of 2025).
- EvenUp raised a $150M Series E valuing the startup at more than $2B.
September
- Periodic Labs raised a $300M seed round.
- Cerebras Systems raised a $1.1B Series G at an $8.1B valuation.
- Modular raised $250M, led by the US Innovative Technology Fund.
- Distyl AI raised a $175M Series B at a $1.8B valuation.
- Upscale AI raised a $100M seed round.
- Groq raised a $750M Series E at nearly $6.9B.
- Invisible Technologies raised $100M at a $2B valuation.
- Cognition AI raised a $400M Series C at $10.2B.
- Baseten raised a $150M Series D at $2.1B.
- Sierra raised $350M at more than $10B.
- You.com raised a $100M Series C at $1.5B.
- Anthropic raised a $13B Series F at $183B (second 2025 round).
August
- EliseAI raised a $250M Series E at $2.2B.
- Decart raised $100M at a $3.1B valuation.
July
- Fal raised a $125M Series C valuing the company at $1.5B.
- Ambience Healthcare raised a $243M Series C.
- Reka AI raised $110M Series B at $1B.
- Thinking Machines Lab raised $2B in a seed round, valuing the company at $12B.
- OpenEvidence raised $210M Series B at $3.5B.
- Harmonic raised a $100M Series B at $875M.
June
- Abridge raised a $300M Series E at $5.3B.
- Harvey raised a second $300M Series E round, reaching a $5B valuation.
- Tennr raised a $101M Series C at $605M.
- Glean raised a $150M Series F at $7.25B.
- Anysphere raised a $900M Series C at nearly $10B.
May
- Snorkel AI raised a $100M Series D at $1.3B.
- LMArena raised a $100M seed round at $600M.
- TensorWave raised a $100M Series A.
April
- SandboxAQ raised a $450M Series E at $5.7B.
- Runway raised a $308M Series D at $3B.
March
- OpenAI raised a $40B round at a $300B valuation.
- Nexthop AI raised a $110M Series A.
- Insilico Medicine raised $110M Series E at $1B.
- Celestial AI raised a $250M Series C at $2.5B.
- Lila Sciences raised a $200M seed round.
- Reflection AI raised a $130M Series A at $580M.
- Turing raised a $111M Series E at $2.2B.
- Shield AI raised a $240M Series F at $5.3B.
- Anthropic raised a $3.5B Series E at $61.5B.
February
- Together AI raised $305M Series B at $3.3B.
- Lambda raised $480M Series D at $2.5B.
- Abridge raised $250M Series D at $2.75B.
- Eudia raised $105M Series A.
- EnCharge AI raised $100M Series B.
- Harvey raised $300M Series D at $3B.
January
- ElevenLabs raised a $180M Series C at more than $3B.
- Hippocratic AI raised a $141M Series B at more than $1.6B.
