US AI Startups Raising $100 Million Or More In 2025

Count matches last year as multi-round mega-funding accelerates

Forty-nine U.S. AI startups have raised funding rounds of $100 million or more in 2025, matching the total for 2024 with a month still remaining. Several companies have secured multiple nine-figure rounds this year, and more startups have raised repeat mega-rounds compared with last year.

Below is the full list, organized by month, with all funding amounts, valuations, and key investors included as reported.

November

Anysphere raised $2.3B , valuing the company at $29.3B (second round of 2025).

raised , valuing the company at (second round of 2025). Parallel raised a $100M Series A co-led by Index Ventures and Kleiner Perkins.

raised a co-led by Index Ventures and Kleiner Perkins. Hippocratic AI raised a $126M Series C at a $3.5B valuation (second round of 2025).

October

Fireworks AI raised a $250M Series C at a $4B valuation .

raised a at a . Uniphore raised a $260M Series F , valuing the startup at $2.5B .

raised a , valuing the startup at . Sesame raised a $250M Series B co-led by Sequoia and Spark Capital.

raised a co-led by Sequoia and Spark Capital. OpenEvidence raised a $200M Series C at a $6B valuation (second round of 2025).

raised a at a (second round of 2025). Lila Sciences raised a $350M Series A co-led by Braidwell and Collective Global.

raised a co-led by Braidwell and Collective Global. Reflection AI raised a $2B Series B at an $8B valuation (second mega-round of 2025).

raised a at an (second mega-round of 2025). EvenUp raised a $150M Series E valuing the startup at more than $2B.

September

Periodic Labs raised a $300M seed round .

raised a . Cerebras Systems raised a $1.1B Series G at an $8.1B valuation .

raised a at an . Modular raised $250M , led by the US Innovative Technology Fund.

raised , led by the US Innovative Technology Fund. Distyl AI raised a $175M Series B at a $1.8B valuation .

raised a at a . Upscale AI raised a $100M seed round .

raised a . Groq raised a $750M Series E at nearly $6.9B .

raised a at nearly . Invisible Technologies raised $100M at a $2B valuation .

raised at a . Cognition AI raised a $400M Series C at $10.2B .

raised a at . Baseten raised a $150M Series D at $2.1B .

raised a at . Sierra raised $350M at more than $10B .

raised at more than . You.com raised a $100M Series C at $1.5B .

raised a at . Anthropic raised a $13B Series F at $183B (second 2025 round).

August

EliseAI raised a $250M Series E at $2.2B .

raised a at . Decart raised $100M at a $3.1B valuation.

July

Fal raised a $125M Series C valuing the company at $1.5B .

raised a valuing the company at . Ambience Healthcare raised a $243M Series C .

raised a . Reka AI raised $110M Series B at $1B .

raised at . Thinking Machines Lab raised $2B in a seed round, valuing the company at $12B .

raised in a seed round, valuing the company at . OpenEvidence raised $210M Series B at $3.5B .

raised at . Harmonic raised a $100M Series B at $875M.

June

Abridge raised a $300M Series E at $5.3B .

raised a at . Harvey raised a second $300M Series E round, reaching a $5B valuation .

raised a second round, reaching a . Tennr raised a $101M Series C at $605M .

raised a at . Glean raised a $150M Series F at $7.25B .

raised a at . Anysphere raised a $900M Series C at nearly $10B.

May

Snorkel AI raised a $100M Series D at $1.3B .

raised a at . LMArena raised a $100M seed round at $600M .

raised a at . TensorWave raised a $100M Series A.

April

SandboxAQ raised a $450M Series E at $5.7B .

raised a at . Runway raised a $308M Series D at $3B.

March

OpenAI raised a $40B round at a $300B valuation .

raised a at a . Nexthop AI raised a $110M Series A .

raised a . Insilico Medicine raised $110M Series E at $1B .

raised at . Celestial AI raised a $250M Series C at $2.5B .

raised a at . Lila Sciences raised a $200M seed round .

raised a . Reflection AI raised a $130M Series A at $580M .

raised a at . Turing raised a $111M Series E at $2.2B .

raised a at . Shield AI raised a $240M Series F at $5.3B .

raised a at . Anthropic raised a $3.5B Series E at $61.5B.

February

January

ElevenLabs raised a $180M Series C at more than $3B .

raised a at more than . Hippocratic AI raised a $141M Series B at more than $1.6B.

