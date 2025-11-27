JustiGuide Develops AI Platform To Help Users Navigate The US Immigration System

Startup aims to simplify complex visa processes through AI tools and legal support

JustiGuide, a startup focused on immigration technology, is developing an AI-powered portal designed to help users understand U.S. immigration law, explore visa options, and connect with immigration attorneys. The company said its goal is to make the process faster and more affordable for immigrants in the United States and, eventually, in other countries.

Founder Bisi Obateru said the platform is intended to empower users to complete forms and understand available pathways before seeking legal review. Obateru, who is originally from Nigeria, described navigating the immigration system himself before receiving an H1-B visa and later a green card. He said that experience motivated him to create a tool that supports immigrants in their native languages.

Target users include founders, visa holders, students, and legal professionals

JustiGuide’s customers include startup founders hiring immigrant workers, H1-B visa holders evaluating other options, international students exploring entrepreneurship, and lawyers or law firms seeking streamlined document workflows. Obateru also said he hopes government institutions may eventually license the technology.

The platform includes an AI legal research assistant, a system that pairs immigrants with lawyers, and tools intended to speed up form preparation. Obateru said the service can compile documents and automate work typically handled by a paralegal.

Domain-specific AI model trained on 40,000 court cases

JustiGuide said its AI model, named Dolores, supports 12 languages and is built as a continuously refined system designed to interpret U.S. immigration law. Dolores was trained on more than 40,000 court cases obtained from the Free Law Project, a nonprofit that provides open access to legal materials. According to Obateru, the company is registering as a law firm so it can connect users directly with its own immigration attorneys.

Initially, Dolores scanned public online posts — including subreddits, Facebook groups, Instagram posts, and LinkedIn content — to identify immigrants seeking guidance and respond with information based on keywords, Obateru said.

Privacy protections and on-premises data storage

Obateru said the platform stores data on-premises and encrypts user information to protect privacy. Information is shared with an attorney only when a user chooses to connect, and some data is anonymized.

The startup reported 47,000 users on the platform.

Featured image credits: Dave Garcia via Pexels

