Netflix Experiences Brief Outage After Stranger Things Season 5 Premiere

Nov 27, 2025

Netflix Experiences Brief Outage After Stranger Things Season 5 Premiere

Spike in error reports coincides with release of first four episodes

Netflix went down for a portion of viewers after the first four episodes of Stranger Things season 5 became available for streaming. Downdetector began receiving an unusual surge of outage reports roughly 10 minutes before 8 p.m. Eastern time, the scheduled release window. Reports climbed to nearly 14,000 before decreasing a few minutes later.

Affected users encountered an NSEZ-403 error stating that their accounts could not connect to Netflix. Screens displayed messages such as “Something went wrong” and “Sorry, we’re having trouble with your request.” Netflix’s guidance for the NSEZ-403 error includes switching to another device.

Netflix says service was restored quickly

Entertainment Weekly reported the issue, noting that the show’s creator previously said Netflix increased its bandwidth by 30% to prevent a premiere-day crash. Netflix told Engadget that some members experienced temporary difficulty streaming on TVs, but service was restored for all accounts within five minutes.

Season 5 release schedule continues through December

Season 5 follows the Hawkins characters as they confront Vecna. After the initial four-episode drop, Netflix plans to release three additional episodes on December 25 and the final episode on December 31.

