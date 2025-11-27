Melo Maki Announces Cozy Christmas and Winter-Themed Creations for a Heartwarming Holiday Season

Melo Maki Celebrates the Holiday Season with Cozy Christmas and Winter Collections

Melo Maki, the beloved brand known for its joyful and heartwarming creative products, is celebrating the holiday season with two new collections: Cozy Christmas and Cozy Winter. These collections feature festive coloring books and adorable 3D companions designed to bring warmth, comfort, and creativity to the coldest months of the year. With these new releases, Melo Maki continues its mission to offer accessible, stress-relieving creative experiences that encourage people to slow down, unwind, and reconnect with the simple joys of the season.

The Heartwarming Charm of Cozy Christmas and Winter

The Cozy Christmas collection by Melo Maki includes a festive set of coloring pages filled with winter wonder, holiday traditions, and scenes that evoke the magic of the season. From Christmas trees adorned with sparkling lights to cozy snowman designs and delightful holiday creatures, this collection invites colorists to embrace the spirit of Christmas and experience the joy of coloring through scenes that are both inviting and relaxing.

Similarly, the Cozy Winter collection brings the beauty of winter to life with illustrations designed to bring comfort and cheer throughout the colder months. Featuring snow-covered landscapes, warm fireside moments, and whimsical winter characters, this collection is perfect for those seeking a peaceful and creative way to unwind during the winter season.

Each design in both collections is crafted with bold and easy-to-color lines, ensuring that colorists of all ages and skill levels can enjoy stress-free creativity. The designs are intentionally simple yet satisfying, making them perfect for those looking to escape the hectic pace of the holidays and enjoy a cozy, calming artistic experience.

Cozy Christmas and Winter Characters Come to Life with 3D Companions

As part of its Cozy Christmas and Cozy Winter collections, Melo Maki is also introducing a series of charming Cozy Companions, 3D printed models and articulated flexi toys based on the beloved characters from the holiday-themed designs. These collectible companions allow fans to bring their favorite festive characters to life, adding a playful and heartwarming touch to the holiday season.

From cute winter gnomes to jolly snowmen and cheerful woodland creatures, the Cozy Christmas and Cozy Winter companions are designed to capture the same inviting charm found in the brand’s illustrations. These unique toys make perfect holiday gifts, decorations, or simply adorable desk buddies to bring warmth and joy into any home or office during the winter months.

Bringing the Magic of the Holidays to Your Creative Space

Melo Maki’s Cozy Christmas and Cozy Winter collections go beyond just coloring; they offer an entire creative universe filled with adorable characters and heartwarming designs that come to life both on the page and in your hands. Whether you are coloring alongside family members, gifting a Cozy Companion, or enjoying a quiet moment of creativity on your own, Melo Maki’s products invite you to embrace the holiday season with creativity, comfort, and joy.

Founder Jonathan Wilson shares, “The holidays are all about warmth, comfort, and coming together with loved ones, and we wanted our new Cozy Christmas and Cozy Winter collections to reflect that. We believe that coloring can be a way to slow down and appreciate the little things, and our 3D Cozy Companions are the perfect way to bring those cozy moments into your home.”

Melo Maki continues to stand out by offering a unique combination of bold, easy-to-color artwork and character-driven designs, making creativity accessible to everyone, from beginners to seasoned artists. The new holiday collections are designed with the same intentionality and warmth that fans have come to expect from Melo Maki.

Recent Recognition: Best Cozy Coloring Book Series in the United States

Melo Maki is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Best Cozy Coloring Book Series in the United States for 2025 . This prestigious recognition was granted by Best Of Best Reviews in acknowledgment of the brand’s ability to blend creativity, comfort, and community through its innovative coloring books. Known for their accessible and relaxing designs, Melo Maki’s products continue to provide a unique and calming experience for coloring enthusiasts nationwide. This award further underscores the brand’s commitment to fostering creativity while promoting relaxation and mindfulness.

About Melo Maki

Melo Maki is a creative brand that brings comfort, joy, and stress-free creativity to people of all ages. Known for its bold-and-easy coloring books and its innovative Cozy Companions, 3D printed models of beloved characters, the brand invites individuals to slow down and enjoy the simple magic of everyday moments. Inspired by the hygge lifestyle, Melo Maki focuses on creating inclusive, heart-led products that encourage relaxation, self-expression, and community.

Media Contact

Jonathan Wilson

Founder, Melo Maki

Email: contact@melomaki.com

Website

Melo Maki Links HQ

Social Media

Instagram

TikTok

X

Youtube

Amazon Store

