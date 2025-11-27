Melo Maki Releases New Coloring Books and Receives Prestigious Best Cozy Coloring Book Series Award in 2025

Melo Maki, a creative brand known for its cozy and stress-free coloring books, is excited to unveil two new titles: Plants and Flowers and Autumn Vibes. These additions to the brand’s growing collection aim to spark creativity and offer a relaxing escape for colorists of all ages. The announcement comes on the heels of the brand receiving the prestigious Best Cozy Coloring Book Series in the United States of 2025 award from Best Of Best Reviews, further solidifying its reputation as a leader in the art of relaxation through creative expression.

Recent Award Recognition: Best Cozy Coloring Book Series in the U.S.

In addition to its new releases, Melo Maki has been honored with the Best Cozy Coloring Book Series in the United States of 2025 award. This recognition highlights the brand’s unique ability to blend creativity, comfort, and accessibility in a way that resonates deeply with its fanbase. Known for its bold, easy-to-color designs, Melo Maki’s books have become a favorite for those seeking stress-relief and artistic satisfaction. This award further cements Melo Maki’s standing as a trailblazer in the world of cozy coloring books, bringing fans not just a coloring experience but a comforting escape from daily stress.

Plants and Flowers: A Celebration of Nature’s Beauty

The Plants and Flowers coloring book features intricate yet accessible botanical illustrations. Each page offers a calming, meditative experience, inviting colorists to explore vibrant floral arrangements and lush garden scenes. Designed with bold lines and simple, graceful patterns, it’s perfect for anyone looking to reconnect with nature through creativity.

“Melo Maki’s Plants and Flowers isn’t just about coloring; it’s an invitation to appreciate the beauty of the natural world,” says Jonathan Wilson, founder of Melo Maki. “We hope this book helps colorists find moments of peace and joy in the simple act of bringing nature to life.”

Fans can expect to enjoy a variety of flowers, plants, and garden designs that encourage mindful creativity and relaxation.

Autumn Vibes: A Cozy, Seasonal Journey

The Autumn Vibes coloring book captures the spirit of fall, offering illustrations of changing leaves, pumpkins, cozy interiors, and scenic autumn landscapes. These designs evoke the warmth and coziness of the season, creating the perfect coloring experience for those looking to unwind during the crisp, reflective months of autumn.

“Autumn is all about slowing down, reflecting, and embracing the comforting atmosphere of the season,” says Wilson. “We wanted to capture those feelings in Autumn Vibes, making it an ideal way to relax and engage with the beauty of fall, whether you’re inside with a warm drink or out enjoying the crisp air.”

Autumn Vibes offers a simple yet rewarding coloring experience for colorists of all skill levels, making it an ideal choice for families, solo colorists, or anyone looking to immerse themselves in the peaceful charm of autumn.

The Melo Maki Experience: Bringing Cozy Creativity to Life

With these new releases, Melo Maki continues to provide stress-free, accessible creativity. The brand’s unique approach to coloring emphasizes bold, simple designs that are easy to follow, ensuring an enjoyable and relaxing experience for all skill levels.

“Melo Maki is about creating a world where creativity is approachable and relaxing,” says Wilson. “Both Plants and Flowers and Autumn Vibes are designed to offer colorists a chance to slow down, enjoy the process, and create something beautiful without feeling overwhelmed.”

This focus on inclusivity and ease makes Melo Maki a standout brand for those seeking comfort, creativity, and stress relief through coloring.

About Melo Maki

Melo Maki is a creative brand that focuses on accessible, stress-free artistic experiences for people of all ages. Known for its bold and easy-to-color designs, the brand has a growing collection of coloring books, including Cozy Companions, which brings characters from its books into physical form through 3D models and flexi toys. Rooted in values of kindness, community, and imagination, Melo Maki offers a space for everyone to experience the joy of creativity.

