Nextvisit AI Announces Launch of Groundbreaking Behavioral Health Documentation Platform

Nextvisit AI Revolutionizes Behavioral Health with AI-Driven Documentation Solution

Nextvisit AI, a cutting-edge healthcare technology company, has officially launched its innovative platform designed to solve one of healthcare’s most critical issues: clinician burnout due to excessive documentation. The new AI-powered solution promises to reduce documentation time by up to 70%, helping behavioral health providers focus more on patient care and less on administrative tasks.

Founded by Dr. Faisal Rafiq, a practicing psychiatrist, and Ryan Yannelli, a seasoned technologist, Nextvisit AI addresses a key pain point in the healthcare system, long hours spent on creating and managing clinical notes. “We built Nextvisit to address the daily struggle faced by clinicians who are often forced to choose between comprehensive documentation and spending quality time with their patients,” said Ryan Yannelli, CTO and Co-Founder. “Our platform leverages AI to capture accurate, real-time clinical notes, allowing providers to spend more time on the critical aspects of care.”

The platform, which has already processed thousands of clinical notes, integrates advanced AI agents that work together to reference prior patient records, track clinical changes, and create patient timelines. This system ensures that behavioral health providers have a comprehensive and complete view of a patient’s progress, making it easier to track milestones and trends.

Nextvisit AI has already been adopted by over 300 behavioral health practices, boasting an impressive 99 NPS score and a low churn rate of just 1.6%. The platform’s success is driven by its accuracy, which currently stands at 98.6%, making it one of the most reliable AI-powered tools in the healthcare space.

Tackling Clinician Burnout with Innovative AI Solutions

Clinician burnout, particularly in behavioral health, has become a growing concern in recent years, with healthcare providers spending hours on documentation instead of patient care. Nextvisit AI is taking a step toward addressing this issue by automating the tedious task of clinical note-taking while ensuring that the quality of documentation meets the high standards required for patient care and audits.

“Our platform automatically captures patient notes, tracks clinical milestones, and surfaces important patterns that might otherwise be missed,” said Dr. Faisal Rafiq, CEO and Co-Founder. “This provides providers with a more complete clinical picture, ultimately improving decision-making and outcomes.”

The Nextvisit AI platform offers features tailored to behavioral health, including custom tagging for treatment types like Spravato, TMS, and Lithium monitoring. These tailored functionalities enable the platform to meet the unique needs of mental health practices, offering greater precision than generalized transcription tools. With features built specifically for behavioral health, Nextvisit AI saves clinicians valuable time while improving the accuracy and quality of their documentation.

A Human Approach to Healthcare Technology

While Nextvisit AI is fundamentally changing how behavioral health providers handle documentation, the company remains deeply committed to the human aspect of healthcare. In a world increasingly driven by automation, Nextvisit AI is taking a stand by preserving empathy and personal connection in healthcare.

“We believe in automating the tedious and preserving the human touch,” said Yannelli. “Empathy cannot be automated. In a world flooded with AI-generated content, we are choosing to show up personally and authentically to express gratitude for the work our clinicians do every day.”

As part of their commitment to healthcare providers, Yannelli and Dr. Rafiq recently delivered 1,200 donuts to behavioral health practices across Long Island, not to pitch their product, but simply to say thank you. “Clinicians do some of the hardest work in healthcare, and we wanted to take a moment to recognize that,” said Dr. Rafiq. “In a world where automation is often seen as the answer to everything, we believe there are moments when the human element is irreplaceable.”

Recent Award Recognition

In recognition of its cutting-edge approach to transforming behavioral health documentation, Nextvisit AI was recently awarded the prestigious Best AI Medical Scribe for Behavioral Health in New York of 2025 . This award acknowledges the company’s role in addressing clinician burnout and improving the efficiency of patient care through intelligent AI integration. With this recognition, Nextvisit AI solidifies its position as a leader in the healthcare technology space, setting new standards for AI-powered solutions in behavioral health.

The Future of Behavioral Health Documentation

Nextvisit AI’s innovative approach goes beyond reducing time spent on documentation. It allows clinicians to make better, data-driven decisions by providing them with comprehensive patient timelines, tracking milestones, and identifying patterns that might otherwise go unnoticed.

“The more data clinicians have, the better decisions they can make. Our platform integrates historical patient data, treatment progress, and patient quotes to provide a more holistic view of care,” said Yannelli. This seamless integration of AI and clinical workflows ensures that behavioral health providers can focus more on patient interaction and less on the administrative burdens that often lead to burnout.

As the platform continues to evolve, Nextvisit AI plans to introduce even more advanced features to further support healthcare providers in delivering the best possible care to their patients. With the success of its current platform, Nextvisit AI is poised to continue shaping the future of behavioral health documentation.

About Nextvisit AI

Nextvisit AI is a behavioral health technology company founded by Dr. Faisal Rafiq, a practicing psychiatrist, and Ryan Yannelli, a technologist with over 15 years of experience in health tech and data engineering. The company’s mission is to reduce clinician burnout by automating clinical documentation, enabling providers to spend more time with their patients. Nextvisit AI is currently part of the LAUNCH Accelerator program and serves over 300 behavioral health practices.

Media Contact

Ryan Yannelli

Nextvisit AI

CTO & Co-Founder

Email: ryan@nextvisit.ai

Website: www.nextvisit.ai

LinkedIn: Nextvisit AI LinkedIn

LinkedIn: Ryan Yannelli LinkedIn

LinkedIn: Dr. Faisal Rafiq LinkedIn

Personal Website: Ryan Yannelli

Personal Website: Dr. Faisal Rafiq