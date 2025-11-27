DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

OpenAI Disputes Liability In Teen Suicide Lawsuit And Cites Misuse Of ChatGPT

ByJolyen

Nov 27, 2025

OpenAI Disputes Liability In Teen Suicide Lawsuit And Cites Misuse Of ChatGPT

Company responds to claims involving death of 16-year-old Adam Raine

OpenAI argued that it is not liable for the death of Adam Raine, a 16-year-old who died by suicide after months of conversations with ChatGPT, saying the injuries resulted from what it described as Raine’s “misuse, unauthorized use, unintended use, unforeseeable use, and/or improper use” of the chatbot. NBC News reported that OpenAI’s court filing cited its terms of use, which prohibit access by minors without parental or guardian consent, attempts to bypass safety measures, and the use of ChatGPT for suicide or self-harm. The company also said the family’s claims are barred by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

In the filing, OpenAI submitted portions of Raine’s chat history under seal and argued the family’s lawsuit included excerpts “requiring more context.” A blog post published Tuesday stated the company would make its case “in a way that is cognizant of the complexity and nuances of situations involving real people and real lives,” while acknowledging it must respond directly to the lawsuit’s allegations.

OpenAI says ChatGPT repeatedly directed Raine to seek help

NBC News and Bloomberg reported that OpenAI claimed ChatGPT directed Raine to suicide hotlines and support resources more than 100 times. According to the filing, “a full reading of his chat history” shows the chatbot did not cause the tragedy. The family’s lawsuit, filed in August in California’s Superior Court, alleged the company’s “deliberate design choices” contributed to his death and noted ChatGPT’s involvement in technical descriptions of methods, secrecy guidance, drafting a suicide note, and walking him through steps on the day he died.

The complaint also referenced OpenAI’s valuation increase from $86 billion to $300 billion following the launch of GPT-4o. During a Senate panel hearing in September, Raine’s father said the chatbot shifted from a homework tool into “a confidant and then a suicide coach.”

Safeguards introduced after lawsuit filing

The lawsuit states that ChatGPT provided detailed information about self-harm despite safety rules meant to prevent such outputs. OpenAI announced parental controls the day after the lawsuit was filed and has since added more safeguards designed to better assist users, including teens, when conversations become sensitive.

Featured image credits: Levart_Photographer via Unsplash

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

MIT Study Finds Agentic AI Could Replace 11% Of US Workforce
Nov 27, 2025 Jolyen
Vicpbin (VPB) Officially Listed on PincleTrade: Medical Technology and Institutional Liquidity Drive a Strong Market Debut
Nov 27, 2025 Ethan Lin
Netflix Experiences Brief Outage After Stranger Things Season 5 Premiere
Nov 27, 2025 Jolyen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801