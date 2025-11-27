DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

CISA Warns That Hackers Are Bypassing Signal And WhatsApp Encryption Through Device Compromise

ByJolyen

Nov 27, 2025

CISA Warns That Hackers Are Bypassing Signal And WhatsApp Encryption Through Device Compromise

Attackers target mobile devices instead of attempting to break end-to-end encryption

A new alert from the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency says hackers are using commercial spyware to compromise the phones of high-value targets and access encrypted messaging apps such as Signal and WhatsApp. The agency said the campaigns focus on exploiting device-level and account-level vulnerabilities rather than attempting to break encryption itself. CISA noted that targets include senior current and former government officials, military and political figures, and members of civil society organizations across the United States, Europe, and the Middle East.

The alert describes phishing attempts, app impersonation, malicious QR-based authentication, and zero-click exploits that require no user interaction. According to the agency, attackers can scrape device data, text messages, audio recordings, and other files, and can remain undetected on compromised phones for years.

Spyware uses initial access to expand control and load additional payloads

CISA said the attackers rely on initial device access as a starting point. Once installed, spyware can escalate privileges, pull down secondary payloads, and maintain long-term control over a victim’s activity. The agency placed these operations within a broader marketplace in which state-backed groups and cyber-mercenary companies offer toolsets designed to bypass mobile operating system defenses and access messages before or after they are encrypted.

The alert said these operations frequently rely on phishing links, malicious QR codes, and trojanized apps distributed through copycat websites and unofficial stores. The surveillance tools resemble legitimate apps and interfaces, making them difficult to identify. After installation, the impostor apps can expose chat histories, live messages, photos, microphone recordings, system information, and stored documents.

QR-based account linking exploited to add unauthorized devices

One technique highlighted by CISA involves abusing the QR-based device-linking systems used by messaging apps to log in on multiple devices. Attackers can send doctored QR codes that appear to be part of a normal authentication process. When scanned, the victim’s phone pairs with an attacker-controlled system. This allows the attacker to add their device as an authorized endpoint and silently copy incoming messages without breaking encryption.

The alert also emphasized zero-click vulnerabilities that allow attackers to run arbitrary code via crafted messages or malicious media exploiting parsing bugs in messaging apps or the underlying mobile OS. Because the malware executes silently in the background, these intrusions are difficult to detect and well-suited for long-term monitoring of high-profile targets.

Featured image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko via Pexels

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Liv Hospital Announces Expanded Nephrology Services With Advanced Diagnostic and Treatment Capabilities
Nov 27, 2025 Ethan Lin
Bell Mercantile Issues Comprehensive Guidance for US Companies Pursuing Debt Recovery from Australian Clients
Nov 27, 2025 Ethan Lin
Elite Dhow Cruise Announces Premium New Year Cruise Experiences for a Safe, Stylish, and Comfortable Celebration in Dubai
Nov 27, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801