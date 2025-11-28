DMR News

Liv Hospital Announces Enhanced Neurology Services and Expanded Capabilities in Nervous System Care

Nov 28, 2025

Liv Hospital today announced expanded capabilities within its neurology department, strengthening its diagnostic and treatment offerings for conditions affecting the central and peripheral nervous systems. The hospital’s updated program is designed to meet rising global demand for specialized neurological care, supported by advanced technology and multidisciplinary clinical teams.

Neurology is a medical specialty focused on disorders of the brain, spinal cord, and peripheral nerves. Neurologists play a central role in diagnosing and managing conditions such as stroke, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, dementia, neuropathies, and complex headache disorders. Liv Hospital’s expanded services are structured to address both acute and chronic neurological diseases with comprehensive, patient-centered care.

Understanding the Nervous System

The nervous system is divided into two major components:

  • Central Nervous System (CNS): Responsible for processing information, regulating movement, cognition, sensation, and vital bodily functions.
  • Peripheral Nervous System (PNS): Connects the CNS to organs, muscles, and tissues throughout the body.

Neurological disorders can significantly affect motor skills, sensory perception, behavior, cognition, and organ function, making early and accurate diagnosis essential.

Conditions Managed Within Liv Hospital’s Neurology Department

Liv Hospital’s neurology specialists diagnose and treat a wide spectrum of neurological conditions, including:

  • Stroke and cerebrovascular disease
  • Epilepsy and seizure disorders
  • Multiple sclerosis and other demyelinating diseases
  • Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders
  • Alzheimer’s disease and age-related dementias
  • Migraine and chronic headache syndromes
  • Peripheral neuropathies
  • Brain and spinal cord tumors
  • Infectious and autoimmune neurological diseases, including meningitis and encephalitis

The hospital emphasizes evidence-based protocols and interdisciplinary collaboration for complex neurological cases.

Diagnostic and Evaluation Techniques

Liv Hospital integrates advanced diagnostic tools to support precise neurological evaluation. These include:

  • MRI and CT imaging for detailed visualization of the brain and spinal cord
  • Electrodiagnostic studies, including EEG, EMG, and nerve conduction testing
  • Laboratory analysis for autoimmune, infectious, and metabolic indicators
  • Comprehensive neurological examination, assessing cognition, cranial nerves, motor function, sensory function, reflexes, coordination, and gait

These methods enable accurate identification of neurological disorders and inform individualized treatment strategies.

Treatment Approaches and Care Pathways

Neurological care at Liv Hospital incorporates:

  • Medications for seizure control, movement disorders, inflammatory conditions, and chronic pain
  • Physical, occupational, and speech therapy for rehabilitation
  • Preventive and lifestyle-focused interventions
  • Coordination with neurosurgeons for cases requiring operative management
  • Long-term support for chronic neurological diseases

Treatment plans are tailored to the needs of each patient, emphasizing continuity of care and functional recovery.

Role of the Neurologist in Patient Care

Neurologists at Liv Hospital oversee the full continuum of neurological care, from initial evaluation through ongoing management. They work closely with specialists in neurosurgery, rehabilitation, internal medicine, cardiology, and psychology to ensure comprehensive support for patients with complex medical needs.

Liv Hospital’s Expanded Neurology Services

As part of its continued commitment to advanced medical care, Liv Hospital now offers:

  • Enhanced diagnostic imaging and neurophysiological testing
  • Multidisciplinary case review and treatment planning
  • Access to new therapeutic protocols and monitoring technologies
  • Integrated neurology–neurosurgery collaboration
  • Patient-centered services prioritizing comfort, communication, and family involvement

The hospital reports increasing demand for specialized neurological evaluation and treatment, reflecting global trends in aging populations and rising incidence of neurological disorders.

More information about Liv Hospital’s NEUROLOGY services is available on the hospital’s official website.

About Liv Hospital

Liv Hospital is an international healthcare institution providing high-level medical services across a wide range of specialties. The hospital is recognized for integrating advanced technology, multidisciplinary expertise, and patient-centered care models to deliver comprehensive treatment solutions.

