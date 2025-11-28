Liv Hospital Announces Expanded Orthopedic Surgery Services Focused on Restoring Mobility and Improving Musculoskeletal Health

Liv Hospital today announced the enhancement of its orthopedic surgery program, offering a wider range of diagnostic and treatment services for disorders affecting the musculoskeletal system. The expansion supports the growing number of patients seeking advanced care for injuries, degenerative conditions, spinal disorders, and mobility-related challenges.

Orthopedic surgery addresses conditions involving bones, joints, muscles, ligaments, and tendons. The specialty integrates anatomy, biomechanics, and modern technology to restore movement, relieve pain, and improve overall function. Liv Hospital’s upgraded program reflects its commitment to comprehensive, evidence-based musculoskeletal care for both local and international patients.

Scope of Orthopedic Care

Orthopedic surgeons at Liv Hospital diagnose and treat a broad spectrum of conditions, including:

Arthritis and degenerative joint diseases

Sports-related injuries involving tendons, ligaments, and cartilage

Fractures and trauma involving single or multiple bones

Spinal disorders such as herniated discs, scoliosis, and spinal stenosis

Congenital and pediatric orthopedic conditions

Osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, and other age-related disorders

Treatment options include both surgical and non-surgical approaches, selected according to the patient’s overall health, severity of the condition, and functional needs.

Modern Techniques and Surgical Technology

Liv Hospital utilizes multiple advanced orthopedic techniques designed to improve precision and patient outcomes, such as:

Arthroscopic surgery for minimally invasive repair of joint injuries

Joint replacement surgery for hip, knee, and shoulder degeneration

Robotic and computer-assisted systems to support accurate implant placement

Minimally invasive spine surgery for decompression and stabilization

Regenerative medicine, including platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and other biologic treatments

These methods aim to reduce postoperative discomfort, shorten recovery time, and promote long-term function.

Integrated Care From Diagnosis to Rehabilitation

The orthopedic care process at Liv Hospital includes:

1. Comprehensive Evaluation

Clinical assessment supported by X-rays, MRI, CT scans, and other imaging tools to identify structural and functional abnormalities.

2. Personalized Treatment Planning

Plans may include physical therapy, medication, injections, or surgical intervention, depending on the diagnosis.

3. Surgical Procedure

When indicated, surgeons use modern operative techniques to correct deformities, repair injuries, or replace damaged joint structures.

4. Postoperative Rehabilitation

Physical therapists assist patients in regaining mobility, flexibility, and strength. Rehabilitation is recognized as a critical factor in achieving successful long-term outcomes.

Liv Hospital’s Orthopedic Surgery Program

Liv Hospital’s orthopedic department includes specialists in joint replacement, sports medicine, pediatric orthopedics, spine surgery, and trauma care. The hospital features advanced imaging systems, modern surgical suites, and structured rehabilitation programs. Multidisciplinary collaboration ensures cohesive management across radiology, physiotherapy, neurology, and pain management services.

Liv Hospital’s ORTHOPEDIC services are designed to support both routine and complex cases, including total joint replacement, minimally invasive surgery, and comprehensive trauma management.

Rehabilitation and Recovery Support

Rehabilitation at Liv Hospital focuses on restoring joint mobility, rebuilding muscular strength, improving balance, and preventing reinjury. Therapy plans are individualized and adjusted throughout recovery, with close communication between physiotherapists and orthopedic surgeons.

A Patient-Centered Approach

Liv Hospital emphasizes patient-centered orthopedic care, with a focus on individualized evaluation, clear communication, minimally invasive techniques when appropriate, and long-term functional support. The hospital notes that continued advancements in robotics, biomaterials, and regenerative treatments will further strengthen outcomes for orthopedic patients in the coming years.

About Liv Hospital

Liv Hospital is a leading international health institution known for advanced clinical expertise, multidisciplinary treatment programs, and modern medical technologies. The hospital provides comprehensive care across multiple specialties, with a commitment to quality, safety, and patient-centered practice.