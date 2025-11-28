From Frustration to Innovation: The Gen Z Platform Transforming Nightlife

Introduction to Parde: Revolutionizing Event Management

Parde, an AI-driven event management platform, is transforming the way events are created and managed in today’s fast-paced, digital-first world. Designed to streamline event hosting, Parde offers a fully integrated, mobile-first system that caters specifically to the needs of Gen Z creators and organizers. By addressing the inherent frustrations faced by event planners, such as outdated ticketing, complex event management tools, and fragmented user experiences, Parde simplifies the process while enhancing functionality, making it easier, faster, and more affordable for anyone to host successful events.

Founded by Jai David and Bexultan Moldasseit, two young entrepreneurs driven by a passion for creating innovative solutions, Parde was born out of their own dissatisfaction with the event management tools they encountered during their travels. What started as a personal frustration soon turned into a game-changing solution that promises to make event hosting accessible to millions of creators.

From Frustration to Innovation: The Parde Story

The story behind Parde is rooted in the personal experiences of its founders. Both Jai and Bexultan had strong entrepreneurial backgrounds long before they decided to join forces. Jai ran a tutoring business while Bexultan built a drone show and hardware company in Kazakhstan. Their paths crossed at Leman Manhattan Preparatory School, where a shared entrepreneurial mindset sparked a deep friendship and the eventual creation of Parde.

Their journey took a pivotal turn during their graduation celebration when they ventured out into New York City’s nightlife scene and quickly became disappointed by the fragmented, outdated systems in place. From struggling to pay for entry without modern payment methods to being assigned poor-quality tables with no way to reserve better ones in advance, their nightlife experiences were less than ideal. As international students, their frustrations were amplified by the lack of digital solutions. Their shared experience became the catalyst for Parde’s creation, a platform that solves these issues and more by integrating AI, payments, floor plans, and customer insights into a single cohesive system.

Parde’s AI-Powered Event Platform: Designed for the Next Generation of Creators

Unlike traditional event management platforms that are stuck in the past, Parde was built with the modern event creator in mind. Gen Z, digital natives who demand instant convenience, transparency, and simplicity, is at the core of Parde’s design. The platform makes hosting events as simple as possible with three straightforward steps: creating the event, setting up features, and launching the event. The ease of use ensures that even first-time event creators can navigate the system without feeling overwhelmed.

Key features of the platform include AI-assisted ID scanning, digital door payments, interactive floor-plan table booking, real-time attendee check-ins, and advanced analytics. These tools ensure that organizers can efficiently manage both small gatherings and large-scale events, whether they are hosting a concert, a community gathering, a sports game, or a pop-up shop.

One of the most notable features of Parde is its ability to empower event promoters with real-time insights into event performance. For promoters managing multiple events across different venues, Parde offers sub-organization dashboards that allow them to track attendance, sales, and engagement for each event, partner, and location. This level of transparency helps them make data-driven decisions that can lead to more successful events.

Why Parde Is Different: Modern, Mobile, and Streamlined

What truly sets Parde apart from other event platforms is its deep understanding of the modern creator’s needs. While older platforms were designed decades ago and never evolved to meet the changing demands of digital-native event organizers, Parde was built from the ground up to reflect how today’s creators think and operate.

For instance, with features like frictionless payments at the door, integrated outreach tools that let sellers instantly reach their audience, and AI-powered booking, Parde ensures that both organizers and attendees have a seamless and enjoyable experience. This is in stark contrast to traditional event management systems that are often clunky, fragmented, and overly complex. In Parde’s view, every event is an opportunity to innovate and enhance the experience for both the organizer and the attendee.

The platform’s mobile-first design means that organizers can manage their events anytime and anywhere, further aligning with the expectations of a new generation of creators who are constantly on the go. Whether it’s through a smartphone or tablet, Parde’s intuitive interface ensures that event hosting is as simple as possible, putting control directly into the hands of those who know what modern event hosting should look like.

The Future of Parde: Expanding and Evolving

As Parde continues to grow and expand, the founders are committed to refining the platform’s features and scaling it to serve even more creators worldwide. Their mission is clear: to empower creators of all backgrounds with the tools they need to host successful, professional-grade events without the stress, complexity, and high costs associated with traditional event management solutions.

Bexultan Moldasseit, co-founder and CTO of Parde, reflects on the platform’s evolution: “Our goal was always to make event hosting more accessible. As creators ourselves, we saw the limitations of existing tools and wanted to build something that truly meets the needs of today’s event organizers. Parde is the platform we wish existed when we were navigating nightlife and organizing our own events. It’s made for people like us, people who want to create, connect, and build communities.”

About Parde

Parde is an all-in-one, AI-powered event management platform designed to make hosting events simple, professional, and affordable. Tailored for Gen Z creators and organizers, Parde offers a customizable toolset that includes ticketing, ID scanning, door payments, team management, and more. The platform’s mobile-first design, coupled with its intuitive user interface, ensures a smooth experience for both event organizers and attendees. Parde’s mission is to democratize event hosting, empowering creators to launch, run, and scale their events with confidence.

Media Contact

Bexultan Moldasseit

Founder & CTO

PARDE

Email: bexultan@parde.app

Phone: +14043606125

