Black Pearl Doula Collective Launches to Transform Maternal Health for Black Women

A New Chapter in Maternal Health Equity

Black Pearl Doula Collective, founded by Dr. Chanel Blackmore, announces its official launch with a mission to transform maternal health outcomes for Black and brown women through education, advocacy, and culturally affirming care. Rooted in the belief that every woman deserves respect, representation, and holistic support throughout her birthing journey, the organization stands at the intersection of tradition, modern medicine, and systemic change.

Dr. Blackmore, widely known as “The Purpose Pusher,” brings over 30 years of experience in the medical field and more than 20 years in healthcare education. Her work is dedicated to addressing the alarming disparities in maternal mortality and morbidity rates affecting women of color in the United States and beyond.

“Every Black woman deserves access to respectful, culturally affirming care, and I am dedicated to making that a reality through education and advocacy,” said Dr. Blackmore, Founder and CEO of Black Pearl Doula Collective. “Change begins with community, with education, and with empowering women to take control of their health and their births.”

Honoring Heritage Through Holistic Care

The foundation of Black Pearl Doula Collective lies in honoring the traditions and cultural wisdom passed down through generations. The organization blends evidence-based healthcare practices with ancestral knowledge to create a nurturing, inclusive approach to pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum care.

“Our ancestors’ rich traditions and holistic approaches to childbirth passed down through generations of African and Indigenous American communities remind us that true support honors culture, spirituality, and the healing power of nature,” Dr. Blackmore explained. “I am passionate about reviving and integrating these sacred practices to empower Black women today.”

By reconnecting families to these cultural roots, Black Pearl Doula Collective emphasizes that community and cultural affirmation are vital components of maternal well-being. Through this lens, doulas trained under the collective are encouraged to view each birthing experience as both a medical and spiritual journey that celebrates identity and strength.

Empowerment Through Education and Certification

A cornerstone of the organization’s mission is education both for expecting mothers and for aspiring doulas seeking professional certification. Dr. Blackmore believes that training and education are key to transforming communities from within.

Through workshops, certification programs, and continuing education initiatives, Black Pearl Doula Collective equips women with the knowledge and confidence to advocate for themselves in healthcare settings while creating pathways for others to join the doula profession.

“Education and certification are powerful tools for change,” Dr. Blackmore noted. “By empowering more Black women with the skills and credentials to become doulas, we can build a network of culturally competent care that directly addresses maternal health disparities and creates lasting impact in our communities.”

This approach not only strengthens maternal care but also creates economic and leadership opportunities for women who are passionate about supporting families during one of life’s most transformative experiences.

Advocacy for Systemic Change

Beyond individual care, Black Pearl Doula Collective is committed to driving systemic reform in maternal health. The organization advocates for policies that promote culturally competent care, equitable access, and respect for women’s voices in medical decision-making.

Dr. Blackmore’s leadership is informed by decades of experience observing systemic gaps in healthcare delivery. Her work challenges institutions to reexamine existing structures and adopt inclusive practices that recognize the unique needs of Black and brown mothers.

Through partnerships, community outreach, and awareness campaigns, the collective aims to amplify the conversation around health equity and inspire action among policymakers and healthcare providers.

“Our mission is to create a future where maternal health disparities are history one community at a time,” said Dr. Blackmore. “We are here to stand in the gap, provide resources, and advocate until every mother receives the care, respect, and dignity she deserves.”

Building Global Connections and Community Roots

After relocating to Ghana, Dr. Blackmore gained deeper insight into the strength of community-centered care and the global importance of cultural connection. This experience reinforced her belief that maternal health transformation requires both local and international collaboration.

Black Pearl Doula Collective embraces a global perspective, recognizing that cultural traditions, when preserved and honored, can bridge communities and strengthen maternal outcomes worldwide.

The organization also offers opportunities for collective growth through community forums, such as its Facebook group , where members can engage in open dialogue, share experiences, and access valuable educational resources.

A Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, Dr. Blackmore envisions the collective expanding its impact through nationwide training programs, partnerships with healthcare institutions, and advocacy campaigns designed to empower more women to become doulas and community leaders.

“Change begins with education, with awareness, and with compassion,” she stated. “Our work is about rewriting the narrative of maternal health for Black women ensuring that our daughters and granddaughters inherit a system that sees them, values them, and cares for them with love and respect.”

Through this vision, Black Pearl Doula Collective stands as both a movement and a model for how culturally rooted care can lead to measurable change in health outcomes and community empowerment.

About Black Pearl Doula Collective

Black Pearl Doula Collective is a maternal health organization founded by Dr. Chanel Blackmore, a medical professional, educator, and advocate with more than 30 years of experience in the field. The collective focuses on empowering Black and brown women through culturally affirming doula care, holistic education, and advocacy for systemic reform in maternal health. Its mission is to bridge traditional wisdom with modern healthcare, ensuring that every mother receives respectful, compassionate, and culturally competent support throughout her birthing journey.

To learn more, visit blackpearldoulas.com .

Media Contact

Dr. Chanel Blackmore, Founder & CEO

Black Pearl Doula Collective

Phone: +1 469-471-6139

Email: hello@blackpearldoulas.com

Facebook: Black Pearl Doula Collective

Website: blackpearldoulas.com