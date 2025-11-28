Suzi Soul Alchemist Launches Akashic Soul Alchemy Oracle Deck and Journal

A Mission to Empower Spiritual Women

Suzi Soul Alchemist, founded by Akashic Guide and spiritual mentor Suzi Edwards, has announced the launch of the Akashic Soul Alchemy Oracle Deck and companion Akashic Soul Alchemy Journal. This release marks a new chapter in Suzi’s mission to help spiritually aware women release energetic blocks, activate their soul remembrance, and rise into their highest potential without burnout or overwhelm.

As the Founder and Lead Akashic Soul Alchemist, Suzi’s work bridges grounded spiritual practice with multidimensional healing. Her Akashic Soul Alchemy method blends Akashic Records work, galactic guidance, feminine energy principles, and practical transformation, creating a holistic approach to empowerment.

“Transformation doesn’t require hours of meditation or endless hustle,” Suzi says. “With the right tools and guidance, profound change can happen in just 15 minutes a day.”

The Power of Akashic Soul Alchemy

The Akashic Soul Alchemy Oracle Deck is designed to illuminate hidden patterns, unlock intuitive gifts, and activate remembrance of the soul’s purpose. Each card carries layered energetic messages, encouraging reflection, release, and realignment.

The companion Akashic Soul Alchemy Journal extends this experience into daily life. Through guided prompts and introspective practices, it supports users in integrating spiritual insight with tangible action, cultivating confidence and clarity. Together, the deck and journal form a practical spiritual toolkit for women seeking transformation grounded in awareness.

“You’re not blocked, you’re unactivated,” Suzi explains. “Once you reclaim your soul remembrance, everything in your life begins to shift.”

Bridging the Mystical and the Grounded

Suzi’s approach to spiritual transformation is defined by balance. While her teachings draw from deep metaphysical study, her delivery remains accessible and practical. As a certified Reiki Master, Tarot Master, Crystal Healer, Aromatherapist, and Akashic Records Master Practitioner with a Bachelor’s Degree in Metaphysical Science, Suzi integrates academic understanding with intuitive guidance.

Her Akashic Soul Alchemy method empowers women to reconnect to their inner truth and live with clarity and purpose. “Healing isn’t about becoming someone new, it’s about returning to the power, confidence, and clarity you were born with,” she shares.

This philosophy reflects Suzi’s belief that spirituality should be lived, not studied in isolation. Her teachings remind women that energetic transformation is not distant or complicated but achievable through conscious awareness and aligned daily practice.

Communities of Transformation

Beyond her new deck and journal, Suzi leads two spiritual communities: The Oracle Temple and The Healing Temple. These online sanctuaries offer structured guidance for intuitive growth and energetic release.

The Oracle Temple supports members in developing intuitive mastery through teachings connected to the Akashic Soul Alchemy Oracle Deck. The Healing Temple focuses on multidimensional healing, addressing deep-rooted patterns such as the Witch Wound, Mother Wound, visibility fears, and scarcity blocks. Through these spaces, thousands of women have experienced transformation grounded in remembrance rather than resistance. “When women step out of the hustle and into alignment, their purpose, prosperity, and intuition expand effortlessly,” Suzi says.

The Akashic Alchemy Academy: A Core Offering

As part of Suzi’s core offerings, the Akashic Alchemy Academy is a space designed to deepen the transformation journey. This academy offers advanced teachings and personalized guidance in Akashic Soul Alchemy, allowing women to further activate their soul’s purpose and refine their spiritual practices.

Extending the Message Through Media

Suzi’s work reaches global audiences through her podcasts, Herbalicious Alchemy and Soul Talk. Both serve as platforms for exploring energy, intuition, and consciousness. Herbalicious Alchemy, co-hosted with Sallyanne, examines the energetic properties of nature and essential oils, while Soul Talk dives deeper into soul evolution and spiritual awareness.

In addition, Suzi’s YouTube channel offers weekly readings and teachings that help women align with their highest timelines. Her calm and grounded approach has resonated with thousands seeking both spiritual connection and practical guidance.

An Expanding Legacy of Soul Remembrance

With the launch of the Akashic Soul Alchemy Oracle Deck and Journal, Suzi Soul Alchemist continues to expand its influence as a leader in the field of women’s spiritual transformation. These tools represent the synthesis of Suzi’s life’s work, bridging ancient wisdom and modern application to help women step into purpose, prosperity, and peace.

“My mission is to help spiritual women remember who they are, reclaim their gifts, and rise into lives filled with freedom, wealth, joy, and purpose,” Suzi affirms.

As her communities grow and her methods reach a wider audience, Suzi remains committed to making spirituality accessible, empowering, and sustainable. Through the Akashic Soul Alchemy Oracle Deck, the companion Journal, and her ongoing teachings, she offers a pathway back to remembrance—the place where divine truth and human experience meet.

