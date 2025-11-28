Mykhailo Pyrtko Highlights EcoEnergySol’s Ongoing Work in Advancing Solar Energy in Ukraine

EcoEnergySol, a public organization committed to supporting the growth of renewable energy in Ukraine, has provided an updated overview of its ongoing work and long-term priorities in the field of solar energy. Mykhailo Pyrtko, project manager and active member of EcoEnergySol, emphasized the role of consistent expertise, cooperation, and public education in strengthening Ukraine’s sustainable energy landscape.

Founded in the Lviv region in 2020, EcoEnergySol brings together specialists and partner companies that operate in the renewable energy sector. The organization focuses on increasing the share of solar generation in Ukraine’s energy mix through educational activities, information outreach, and the implementation of environmentally conscious solutions. Its mission aligns with Ukraine’s broader strategic goals, including the gradual transition away from coal and the strengthening of energy independence through renewable sources.

As part of the organization, Mykhailo Pyrtko contributes to project coordination, experience-sharing initiatives, and the development of educational activities related to solar energy technologies. His involvement includes participation in professional events, cooperation with partner companies, and support for initiatives aimed at improving sector-wide expertise. Pyrtko’s work reflects EcoEnergySol’s broader approach: combining practical knowledge, international exposure, and community-focused efforts to promote renewable energy on both regional and national levels.

“Our work at EcoEnergySol is grounded in the belief that progress in renewable energy depends on knowledge, practical experience, and collaboration across the sector,” said Mykhailo Pyrtko. “We continuously engage with partners, participate in industry discussions, and support initiatives that contribute to the long-term development of solar energy in Ukraine.”

In recent years, representatives of EcoEnergySol have taken part in professional visits, conferences, and international forums dedicated to renewable energy technologies and best practices. These engagements have served as a platform for exchanging expertise, building professional networks, and learning about modern innovations shaping the global solar energy market.

EcoEnergySol’s members have also contributed to the development of operational renewable energy sites within the region. Among these is the “Ozerna” ground-based solar power plant in the Yavoriv district, which has been functioning successfully since 2017. The organization additionally places strong emphasis on public awareness, environmental education, and responsible energy use — elements it views as essential for the continued growth of the sector.

EcoEnergySol reaffirmed its commitment to promoting transparent, innovative, and environmentally responsible approaches within the renewable energy industry. According to Pyrtko, the organization will continue prioritizing educational efforts, cooperation with domestic and international partners, and the practical advancement of solar technologies that support Ukraine’s long-term energy resilience.