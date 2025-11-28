REGYMEN Fitness Expands Georgia Footprint with New Warner Robins Studio Opening January 2026

REGYMEN Fitness is strengthening its presence in Georgia with the upcoming launch of its newest studio, opening January 5, 2026, at 770 Highway 96, Suite 235, Bonaire, GA 31005, in the Shoppes at Houston Lake. A public Grand Opening celebration will follow on January 9, 2026, welcoming the Warner Robins community to experience REGYMEN’s signature blend of high-intensity workouts, upbeat coaching, and supportive community culture.

Presale members will receive exclusive early access to classes in the weeks leading up to opening day, while all guests may join at special Presale rates until the Grand Opening event.

The Warner Robins studio is locally owned by franchisee Latisha “Tish” Arnold, who also owns the successful REGYMEN Fitness location in Macon. Born and raised in Warner Robins, a graduate of Warner Robins High School, and a longtime professional at Robins Air Force Base, Arnold brings deep personal roots to this expansion. REGYMEN played a transformative role in her own fitness journey, making this new opening both a homecoming and a mission to give back.

“REGYMEN changed my life–not just physically, but mentally and emotionally,” said Arnold. “Growing up in Warner Robins, graduating from Warner Robins High, and working at Robins Air Force Base shaped who I am. Bringing this gym back to my hometown is my way of giving back to the community that poured so much into me. I want people here to feel the same empowerment, energy, and sense of belonging that REGYMEN gave me. This studio is more than a fitness space – it’s a movement, and I’m honored to bring it home.”

Located just off Highway 96 near Kroger, Houston Lake Road, and only minutes from Robins Air Force Base, the studio is positioned to serve members from Warner Robins, Kathleen, Perry, and the surrounding communities. The area was chosen due to its rapid growth, strong community identity, and reputation as a health-forward, family-oriented city.

From a brand perspective, the new studio marks a meaningful step in REGYMEN’s Southeast expansion. “Tish has poured so much heart into REGYMEN, and seeing her bring the brand to Warner Robins means a great deal to us,” said Leah Seacrest, VP of Franchising. “Her passion for this community and the member experience is unmatched. We’re excited to support her as she opens her second location and continues to grow the REGYMEN mission.”

REGYMEN Fitness plans to play an active community role from day one. Members can expect year-round events such as charity burns, military-appreciation workouts, wellness sessions, and collaborations with local schools and nonprofits. The studio is also launching partnerships supporting education, military families, and local health initiatives, with additional collaborations to be announced before opening.

Founding Member Pricing is now available, offering 20% off Open Studio rates for early joiners. Residents can secure presale pricing and join REGYMEN Fitness Warner Robins today.

For more information, please refer to the contact details below.