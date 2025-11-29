The Rooflight Centre Reports Rising Trend Of Flat Roof Windows In Architecture

The Rooflight Centre, a bespoke rooflight and roof lantern provider, has reported a growing trend in the demand for flat roof windows , as the once-relatively niche product is becoming more popular amongst homeowners, but especially amongst architects and home designers, being used more broadly across both new builds and refurbishment projects. This is in keeping with the general trends that show that high-performance thermal windows are accounting for a growing share of installations, making up ~46% of all installations according to Industry Research figures.

The shift towards flat roof windows is in keeping with a trend for minimalist aesthetics and functional elegance. Their clean lines and the expansive natural light they provide are being used to help spaces feel much more open and uncluttered. They’re able to enhance interior light without compromising the rooflines.

Many renovations are also being driven by post-pandemic concerns, such as the growing need for work-from-home spaces, which, in turn, are being designed to provide brighter and airier interiors. The rising popularity of single-storey extensions and rear additions also makes flat roof windows a natural choice.

Beyond that, however, the Rooflight Centre also notes a general shift towards more environmentally friendly and energy-efficient products across the board. This is in keeping with the advanced glazing technologies that improve their thermal performance, helping to maintain comfortable indoor temperatures, and cutting energy bills by reducing reliance on heating and cooling systems.

The Rooftlight Centre encourages both homeowners and tradespeople to take a closer look at their own flat roof window service page, which includes all of the technical details they need to know for a successful installation, as well as access to the customer support team, who is available to answer any questions they might have.

About The Rooflight Centre

The Rooflight Centre is the e-commerce division of the Lonsdale Metal Company, aiming to provide homeowners and tradespeople with the high-quality skylights their properties and projects demand, at fair prices. They have a wide range of rooflights, skylights, roof lanterns, bifold doors, and more, with a portfolio available on the site for those who want to take a closer look.

For more information about The Rooflight Centre, use the contact details below: