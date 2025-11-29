Alus Private Investment Fund: Leading the Future of the Longevity Economy

AlusⒶ Private Investment Fund: Architecting the Future of Health and Longevity

AlusⒶ Private Investment Fund, led by Chairwoman Veronica Hamilton, is positioning itself at the forefront of a global transformation. With a vision to extend human potential and create a healthier, longer future for all, Alus is focused on advancing the burgeoning Longevity Economy. The Fund’s mission centers on making strategic investments across Biohacking, Wellness Real Estate, and AI HealthTech, aligning with the accelerating trends in human health and wellness technologies.

Alus’s approach is not just to invest but to architect and create an ecosystem that drives the next wave of innovation in health, capitalizing on the rapid growth of the global longevity economy, which is projected to surpass USD 6.8 trillion in the coming years. By combining a deep understanding of technology, capital, and human health, the Fund is setting the stage for long-term value creation.

The Rise of Next-Generation Leadership

Veronica Hamilton, Chairwoman of the Board at AlusⒶ Private Investment Fund, brings an uncommon blend of technical expertise, entrepreneurial execution, and visionary leadership to the Longevity Economy. Having already built and scaled high-growth technology ventures before turning 30, Hamilton’s achievements highlight her commitment to innovation and transformation.

“My goal is simple: to make health and longevity accessible to all people, not just a select few,” Hamilton says. “Capital becomes truly powerful when it is guided by vision, science, and integrity. At Alus, we don’t just invest in companies, we invest in the future of human potential.”

Defining the Longevity Economy

Alus is uniquely positioned within the intersection of Biohacking, Wellness Real Estate, and AI HealthTech, three sectors that are expected to define the future of human health. The global wellness economy recently peaked at USD 6.8 trillion and is projected to reach nearly USD 9.8 trillion by 2029, signaling a massive shift in how people approach health, wellness, and longevity.

“Longevity is not a trend. It’s a new economic era,” Hamilton adds. “We’re building the structures to lead this transformation, from strategic investments to the development of cutting-edge technologies that empower individuals to live longer, healthier lives.”

The Fund’s philosophy is driven by a belief that human longevity is not just a healthy outcome but the foundation for a new economic era. By aligning with the global shift in human health, Alus aims to support and accelerate progress through capital, technology, and scientific discovery.

A Technology-Driven Approach

Alus stands out through its systems-architecture approach, integrating technological expertise, scientific insight, and investment analysis, setting it apart from traditional investment funds. Hamilton’s technical background, which includes a degree in Applied Informatics and recognition in the tech industry, provides the Fund with a distinct advantage. She developed a scientific health-monitoring application during her academic years and has since used this combination of technical expertise and entrepreneurial acumen to guide Alus’s investment strategy.

“We don’t forecast the future, we architect it,” Hamilton asserts. This unique approach is evident in the Fund’s investments, which prioritize cutting-edge solutions in biohacking, wellness real estate, and AI-driven healthcare technologies.

Global Recognition and Impact

Veronica Hamilton has been recognized as one of the “Top 6 Women in Tech” by Standard Chartered Bank and is frequently invited as a guest and speaker on global platforms such as Forbes, Google, and the Women Leadership Symposium. These accolades reflect her influence and leadership in shaping the future of the Longevity Economy. Her work is not just about business success but also about driving positive societal impact. Hamilton mentors students, delivers health-education lectures, and leads community initiatives, inspiring hundreds of participants worldwide.

“Longevity is the future, and we are here to support it alongside the global community,” says Hamilton. “At Alus, we are building a legacy not just for investors, but for humanity.

Award-Winning Leadership in the Longevity Economy

In 2025, AlusⒶ Private Investment Fund was honored with the prestigious Best Longevity Investment Fund in the Middle East at The Evergreen Awards. This recognition celebrates Alus’s innovative leadership and its transformative role in the rapidly expanding Longevity Economy. The Fund’s unique investment approach, which focuses on the intersection of Biohacking, Wellness Real Estate, and AI HealthTech, has been pivotal in shaping the future of health and wellness in the region and beyond.

Veronica Hamilton’s vision has been central to Alus’s success. Under her leadership, Alus has redefined investment strategies in the health sector, fostering groundbreaking advancements that support human longevity. The Evergreen Award highlights not only Alus’s contributions to the growth of the Longevity Economy but also its commitment to creating positive, lasting societal change.

Mission-Driven Investment Philosophy

Alus’s investment philosophy transcends traditional capital allocation. The Fund is committed to aligning its investments with its core mission: to reshape the future of human health and longevity. By focusing on ventures that promote biohacking, wellness real estate, and AI HealthTech, Alus is leading the charge toward a future where health and longevity are accessible to all.

“We’re not just an investment fund. We’re part of the global longevity ecosystem,” Hamilton explains. “Our work is guided by a simple truth: human potential is the greatest capital we have, and it’s our job to maximize it.”

About AlusⒶ Private Investment Fund

AlusⒶ Private Investment Fund is a forward-thinking organization committed to architecting the Longevity Economy. With a focus on Biohacking, Wellness Real Estate, and AI HealthTech, the Fund is pioneering investments that extend human potential and support the evolution of the future of health. Alus is fully aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and is at the forefront of creating sustainable, technology-driven solutions for the global wellness and longevity market.

Media Contact:



Veronica Hamilton

AlusⒶ Private Investment Fund

Chairwoman of the Board

Email: veronica.hamilton@alus.fund

Phone: +966501796384

Website

LinkedIn