Kyle Bigley’s TxtCart Challenges Ecom SMS Giants with Conversational AI

As the Founder and CEO of TxtCart , Kyle Bigley has used his entrepreneurial vision to disrupt traditional SMS marketing. His background as a D1 NHRA drag racing champion shaped his approach to business, and when he saw SMS giants promoting generic messages to customers, he saw an opportunity for innovation.

Bigley began developing AI technology that could engage customers in meaningful conversations, not simply send out blasts. TxtCart’s platform facilitates conversations that answer customer queries about products, shipping, and personal preferences. For instance, it remembers individual customer preferences, like Sarah’s preference for free shipping over discounts. The AI system even drives impressive results, contributing $1.8 million in sales for brands such as Joyride.

The End of One-Way Robotic SMS Messages

Traditional SMS marketing has long been criticized for bombarding customers with irrelevant or repetitive messages. TxtCart aims to change that narrative by introducing a conversational approach that enhances customer engagement and drives higher sales.

For example, when a customer asks, “What size is best for my 45lb lab?” traditional SMS platforms would continue sending discount offers. TxtCart’s AI, however, responds by offering a personalized recommendation based on the dog’s size. This personalized communication leads to actual sales.

By remembering past purchases, offering targeted discounts, and providing 24/7 support, TxtCart ensures that every interaction with customers is meaningful. This strategy results in significantly higher revenue contribution from SMS, with TxtCart brands achieving 21% of their total revenue through this innovative approach—far above the industry average of 5-15%.

Nearly $100M in SMS Revenue Generated Across 3,000+ Ecom Brands

The success of TxtCart is evident in the results its clients are experiencing across diverse ecommerce industries. For example:

Joyride generated $1.8 million in SMS-attributed revenue, securing 23,616 sales through two-way conversations.

Organic Grow Hair achieved a 16.9x ROI, recovering $25,000 monthly and generating 9,500 orders with an impressive 42% reply rate.

Haute Home LA earned $15,000 within five days of using the platform, surpassing $40,000 in the first month.

LunivA brought in over $10,000 in its first month.

Kyle Bigley’s Approach: Bootstrapping to $3M ARR with 5 Employees

Kyle Bigley’s entrepreneurial journey began early. As a child, he modified Nerf guns and sold them on eBay. In college, he scaled a dropshipping store to $30,000/month, eventually selling it for $50,000. However, he quickly realized that he wanted to create something more sustainable and scalable, leading him to found TxtCart.

Bigley’s approach to growing TxtCart has been methodical and resourceful:

He worked full-time at his day job while building TxtCart during evenings and weekends.

He chose to bootstrap the company rather than seeking external funding, which allowed him to retain control and grow the business on his terms.

Bigley focused on creating value first, ensuring TxtCart’s product was superior before expanding further.

What’s Next for Kyle Bigley and TxtCart? The $25M Vision

TxtCart 4.0 marks the start of turning the product into a full ecommerce communication platform instead of a single-feature SMS app. This release introduces flows, new pricing, a stronger AI engine, and the foundation for automating far more of a brand’s customer lifecycle.

Looking ahead, Kyle Bigley’s long-term vision is clear: grow TxtCart into a platform capable of $25M ARR over the next five years, with a path toward a strategic exit.

What’s Coming in TxtCart 4.5 and Beyond

Version 4.5 focuses on rebuilding the product experience from the ground up—making TxtCart feel faster, cleaner, and more powerful for high-volume ecommerce brands. Key upgrades include:

A full UI/UX reskin built for efficiency, clarity, and enterprise-level workflows.

Enhanced AI capabilities that refine predictions, improve conversational accuracy, and help plan better campaigns.

Native popup integration so brands no longer need third-party form tools.

New campaign types and automation options that expand what marketers can run inside TxtCart.

Stronger reporting and analytics, giving brands clearer visibility into revenue, performance, and customer behavior.

The Endgame: Autonomous Commerce

Each release pushes TxtCart closer to autonomous marketing—where campaigns plan themselves, flows optimize automatically, and reporting turns into actionable guidance instead of static numbers. This is the backbone of the long-term $25M vision.

Looking ahead, Kyle Bigley envisions TxtCart as a complete platform for ecommerce, going beyond just SMS marketing. TxtCart 4.0 introduces full workflow automation and AI that continuously learns from each customer interaction, making it a comprehensive solution for brands looking to improve their communication strategies.

Kyle Bigley: Conversations > Broadcasts

The SMS marketing giants built their empires on a simple bet: that brands would pay to annoy their customers at scale. Kyle Bigley built TxtCart on the opposite bet: that conversations beat broadcasts, that 5 employees can outperform 500, and that the future of commerce isn’t more messages—it’s better ones.

With $3M ARR, zero funding, and 21% revenue attribution rates that make enterprise platforms look like toys, it turns out the drag racing champion was right about finding the faster lane.

The giants should be worried. Kyle’s just getting started.

About TxtCart.ai

TxtCart is a conversational SMS platform designed to help ecommerce brands connect with their customers in a more personalized and impactful way. Founded by Kyle Bigley, TxtCart uses AI to engage customers in real conversations, driving higher sales and better customer retention. With over 9-figures in revenue generated for more than 3,000 Shopify brands, TxtCart is reshaping the future of SMS marketing.

For more information, visit TxtCart .

