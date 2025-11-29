Lugen Family Office Announces Seven Generation Legacy Program

A New Chapter in Long Horizon Legacy Planning

Lugen Family Office is proud to announce the launch of its Seven Generation Legacy Program. This innovative initiative offers a structured and values-based framework for affluent families seeking to preserve capital, purpose, and identity across multiple generations. Developed under the leadership of Enzo Calamo, Founder and CEO, the program builds on years of expertise in legacy design and wealth stewardship, offering a unique solution for families committed to securing a lasting legacy.

The Seven Generation Legacy Program focuses on long-term family continuity as a core discipline. By combining financial governance, family values, philanthropic intent, and multigenerational decision-making, the program empowers families to navigate the complexities of wealth management across generations. This launch marks a significant milestone in Lugen Family Office’s evolution, reinforcing its reputation as a leader in helping family enterprises transition from wealth accumulation to stewardship.

Foundations of the Seven Generation Framework

The Seven Generation Legacy Program is built on Lugen Family Office’s proprietary methodology, guiding families in articulating purpose, defining shared values, and establishing governance systems that maintain unity across expanding family branches. The program integrates financial planning, succession design, education strategies, philanthropic management, and family story preservation within a single, cohesive framework.

One of the central goals of the program is to shift families from a short-term mindset to long-term stewardship. This transition, underscored by historical and contemporary voices, emphasizes the value of contributing to society and the world, rather than simply accumulating wealth. The program draws inspiration from renowned figures such as Andrew Carnegie, who famously stated, “The man who dies rich dies disgraced,” highlighting the importance of using wealth for enduring societal impact.

A Holistic Gateway for Families

The Seven Generation Legacy Program embodies Lugen Family Office’s vision of being a single point of contact for a family’s personal, financial, and legacy needs. With an integrated advisory team and access to a global network of experts, the program provides clients with institutional-level planning and governance support.

By offering a unified, holistic approach, the program simplifies complex decision-making for families who operate across industries, sectors, and jurisdictions. It fosters stronger communication within families, helping them establish shared language and structured decision-making models to promote cohesion.

A Program Shaped by Experience and Global Reach

Enzo Calamo’s extensive experience as a family office founder, tax and estate planning lawyer, and international speaker on legacy and wealth optimization has shaped the principles behind this program. His leadership within philanthropic advisory organizations and his work with influential families around the world have given him unique insight into the critical need for long-term legacy planning.

This global perspective is integral to the Seven Generation Legacy Program, which leverages Lugen Family Office’s network of trusted professionals and thought leaders. The program is designed to help families build legacies that transcend financial wealth, focusing on values-driven, multigenerational stewardship.

About Lugen Family Office

Lugen Family Office is a private family office that works with large institutions, family businesses, governments, and affluent families to provide comprehensive services in wealth management, legacy design, and strategic stewardship. Specializing in long-term continuity, values-based planning, and multigenerational governance, Lugen Family Office is committed to helping clients create meaningful legacies.

Media Contact

Lugen Family Office

Enzo Calamo , CEO

Email: enzo@lugenfamilyoffice.com

Website: https://lugenfamilyoffice.com/

