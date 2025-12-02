She’s Organised Announces Life Coaching Frameworks for Lasting Balance

She’s Organised: Transforming Women’s Lives Through Practical Systems

Mel Schenker, founder and CEO of She’s Organised, is helping women worldwide manage the overwhelming pressures of daily life through coaching that focuses on purpose and balance. She’s Organised offers a refreshing approach that goes beyond surface-level organisation. Through her coaching and frameworks, Mel guides women to simplify their lives and find long-lasting harmony in the five key areas that shape their everyday experiences: time, home, work, money, and self-care.

In a world that often demands women to be “everything to everyone,” Mel’s story resonates deeply with those seeking real, sustainable change. With years of experience juggling a family, career, and home, she understands the pressures that many women face. Her coaching framework, built on simplicity and intention, offers a counterpoint to the overcomplicated systems that often leave women feeling even more overwhelmed.

From Overwhelm to Clarity: Mel Schenker’s Journey

Before founding She’s Organised, Mel struggled with the very issues she now helps others overcome. After years of feeling overwhelmed by her responsibilities as a mother, wife, and career woman, she reached a breaking point. One Mother’s Day, a day that should have been joyful, left Mel in tears. She realised that striving for perfection and constantly trying to do more was leading her to burnout and losing the joy in her life.

That pivotal moment became the foundation of She’s Organised. Mel understood that balance was not about doing more but about being more intentional and simplifying her approach to everyday life. This realisation has since shaped her coaching philosophy and framework, which has impacted the lives of hundreds of women globally.

The Baltrix Method™ and Vexanova Technique™: Simple Systems for Real Life

At the heart of She’s Organised are Mel’s signature frameworks, The Baltrix Method™ and The Vexanova Technique™. These systems offer structured, simple, and practical approaches to the five pillars of balance: time, home, work, money, and self-care. By addressing these areas together, Mel’s coaching helps women create holistic balance, not just isolated solutions.

These methods are designed to be flexible and sustainable, recognising that life is dynamic and ever-changing. Mel does not impose rigid systems; instead, she teaches her clients how to integrate small, intentional changes that bring immediate relief and long-term transformation. Her approach helps women shift from reactive living to a more intentional, steady way of showing up in their daily lives.

Beyond Organised: A Holistic Approach to Life Coaching

What makes She’s Organised stand out is Mel’s ability to bridge practical strategy with compassionate leadership. She understands that women’s lives are multifaceted, and her coaching takes a holistic approach to organising. By focusing on all aspects of a woman’s life, rather than just time management or home organisation, Mel helps her clients create a life that feels balanced, fulfilling, and aligned with their personal values.

In addition to her one-on-one coaching programs, Mel hosts the Beyond Organised podcast, where she shares insights, expert advice, and real-life stories from women who have transformed their lives with her guidance. This platform offers a space for women to feel seen, understood, and supported as they navigate the complexities of modern life.

Recent Recognition: Mel Schenker Awarded Best Life Coach for Christian Women in Australia

Mel Schenker’s dedication to helping women simplify their lives and find balance has earned her a prestigious accolade: she has been named the Best Life Coach for Christian Women in Australia of 2025 at the Best of Evergreen Awards. This award highlights Mel’s unique blend of compassion, faith-based guidance, and practical systems that have helped countless women reclaim their time, reduce overwhelm, and live with greater clarity.

Her personal approach to coaching, grounded in real-life experience and a deep understanding of the pressures faced by women, has made Mel a trusted figure in the life coaching community. This recognition further solidifies her role as a leader in the field, committed to empowering women to live intentionally and with purpose.

A Life Built on Faith, Intention, and Practical Systems

At the core of She’s Organised is Mel’s genuine desire to help women lighten their mental load and live with purpose. She believes that organising isn’t about perfection or doing more, it’s a tool to help women build a life grounded in intention, faith, and clarity. Her mission is simple: to help women reclaim their time, identity, and balance, so they can live a life that feels aligned and joyful.

As She’s Organised continues to grow, Mel is expanding her reach through group coaching programs and the She’s Organised Hub community. These initiatives aim to make her high-quality coaching more accessible and affordable, allowing even more women to benefit from her practical, life-changing strategies.

Quote from Mel Schenker

“Organising is a tool to live the purposeful life beyond it.”

About She’s Organised

She’s Organised is an Australian life coaching business founded by Mel Schenker, dedicated to helping women simplify their lives and create sustainable balance. Through her signature frameworks, The Baltrix Method and The Vexanova Technique, Mel guides women to find harmony across key areas of their lives: time, home, work, money, and self-care. Her approach combines real-life experience, faith, and practical strategy, providing women with the tools they need to live intentionally and with purpose.

For more information, visit She’s Organised .

