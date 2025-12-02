Liv Hospital Expands Immunology Services to Strengthen Diagnosis and Treatment of Immune-Related Diseases

Liv Hospital today announced enhancements to its immunology program, offering advanced diagnostic capabilities and multidisciplinary care for a wide range of immune-related disorders. The expanded services reflect the hospital’s commitment to supporting patients with complex immunologic, autoimmune, allergic, and immune-deficiency conditions through evidence-based, individualized treatment plans.
Immunology is the medical specialty dedicated to understanding the structure, function, and regulation of the immune system. By analyzing how innate and adaptive immune responses protect the body—or malfunction—clinical immunologists diagnose and treat conditions where immunity plays a central role in health and disease.
The Immune System and Its Role in Health
The immune system safeguards the body using several coordinated mechanisms, including:
- Physical barriers such as skin and mucosal surfaces
- Cellular defenses, including phagocytes and lymphocytes
- Humoral components like antibodies and complement proteins
- Regulatory molecules such as cytokines and chemokines
Breakdowns in these defenses can result in immunodeficiency, excessive responses trigger allergies, and misdirected immunity causes autoimmune disease.
Conditions Managed by Immunologists at Liv Hospital
Liv Hospital’s immunology specialists diagnose and treat numerous immune-related conditions, including:
Immunodeficiencies
- Primary (genetic) and secondary (acquired) immune deficiencies causing recurrent or severe infections
Autoimmune Diseases
- Rheumatoid arthritis
- Systemic lupus erythematosus
- Hashimoto’s thyroiditis
- Type 1 diabetes
Allergic Disorders
- Asthma
- Food allergies
- Allergic rhinitis
- Eczema
Autoinflammatory Syndromes
- Periodic fever disorders
- Vasculitis
- Rare genetic inflammatory diseases
Transplant Immunology
- Immune management for patients undergoing organ or stem cell transplantation
Cancer Immunology
- Immune-based cancer therapies, vaccine-based research, and tumor surveillance approaches
Advanced Diagnostics in Immunology
Liv Hospital utilizes comprehensive immune evaluation tools, including:
- Complete blood counts and cellular immune profiling
- Serum immunoglobulin and complement level testing
- Autoantibody panels for autoimmune diseases
- Allergy testing, including skin and patch tests
- Molecular genetic screening for hereditary immune disorders
These diagnostics allow precise assessment of immune function and accurate identification of complex conditions.
Therapeutic Approaches and Modern Immune Treatments
Patients receive individualized treatment plans that may include:
- Immunosuppressive therapies for autoimmune disease and transplant rejection
- Immunostimulatory treatments such as vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and checkpoint inhibitors
- Immunoglobulin replacement therapy for antibody deficiencies
- Desensitization protocols for severe or persistent allergies
- Biologic and targeted therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases
- Cellular immunotherapies and emerging gene-based interventions
These advanced options allow precise management even for rare or multi-system immune disorders.
Liv Hospital’s Comprehensive Immunology Program
Liv Hospital’s IMMUNOLOGY services include:
- Integrated clinical and laboratory diagnostics
- Multidisciplinary treatment involving oncology, rheumatology, infectious diseases, and transplant teams
- Targeted therapies and advanced immune-modulating treatments
- Patient education, counseling, and long-term follow-up programs
- Supportive care for chronic immune-related conditions
The program is designed to provide comprehensive, compassionate, and scientifically grounded care for individuals with immune system disorders.
About Liv Hospital
Liv Hospital is an internationally recognized medical center offering advanced healthcare services across numerous specialties. Combining modern technology, multidisciplinary collaboration, and patient-centered values, Liv Hospital provides high-quality care to patients locally and internationally.