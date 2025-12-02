Liv Hospital Expands Immunology Services to Strengthen Diagnosis and Treatment of Immune-Related Diseases

Liv Hospital today announced enhancements to its immunology program, offering advanced diagnostic capabilities and multidisciplinary care for a wide range of immune-related disorders. The expanded services reflect the hospital’s commitment to supporting patients with complex immunologic, autoimmune, allergic, and immune-deficiency conditions through evidence-based, individualized treatment plans.

Immunology is the medical specialty dedicated to understanding the structure, function, and regulation of the immune system. By analyzing how innate and adaptive immune responses protect the body—or malfunction—clinical immunologists diagnose and treat conditions where immunity plays a central role in health and disease.

The Immune System and Its Role in Health

The immune system safeguards the body using several coordinated mechanisms, including:

Physical barriers such as skin and mucosal surfaces

such as skin and mucosal surfaces Cellular defenses, including phagocytes and lymphocytes

including phagocytes and lymphocytes Humoral components like antibodies and complement proteins

like antibodies and complement proteins Regulatory molecules such as cytokines and chemokines

Breakdowns in these defenses can result in immunodeficiency, excessive responses trigger allergies, and misdirected immunity causes autoimmune disease.

Conditions Managed by Immunologists at Liv Hospital

Liv Hospital’s immunology specialists diagnose and treat numerous immune-related conditions, including:

Immunodeficiencies

Primary (genetic) and secondary (acquired) immune deficiencies causing recurrent or severe infections

Autoimmune Diseases

Rheumatoid arthritis

Systemic lupus erythematosus

Hashimoto’s thyroiditis

Type 1 diabetes

Allergic Disorders

Asthma

Food allergies

Allergic rhinitis

Eczema

Autoinflammatory Syndromes

Periodic fever disorders

Vasculitis

Rare genetic inflammatory diseases

Transplant Immunology

Immune management for patients undergoing organ or stem cell transplantation

Cancer Immunology

Immune-based cancer therapies, vaccine-based research, and tumor surveillance approaches

Advanced Diagnostics in Immunology

Liv Hospital utilizes comprehensive immune evaluation tools, including:

Complete blood counts and cellular immune profiling

Serum immunoglobulin and complement level testing

Autoantibody panels for autoimmune diseases

Allergy testing, including skin and patch tests

Molecular genetic screening for hereditary immune disorders

These diagnostics allow precise assessment of immune function and accurate identification of complex conditions.

Therapeutic Approaches and Modern Immune Treatments

Patients receive individualized treatment plans that may include:

Immunosuppressive therapies for autoimmune disease and transplant rejection

for autoimmune disease and transplant rejection Immunostimulatory treatments such as vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and checkpoint inhibitors

such as vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and checkpoint inhibitors Immunoglobulin replacement therapy for antibody deficiencies

for antibody deficiencies Desensitization protocols for severe or persistent allergies

for severe or persistent allergies Biologic and targeted therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases

for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases Cellular immunotherapies and emerging gene-based interventions

These advanced options allow precise management even for rare or multi-system immune disorders.

Liv Hospital’s Comprehensive Immunology Program

Liv Hospital’s IMMUNOLOGY services include:

Integrated clinical and laboratory diagnostics

Multidisciplinary treatment involving oncology, rheumatology, infectious diseases, and transplant teams

Targeted therapies and advanced immune-modulating treatments

Patient education, counseling, and long-term follow-up programs

Supportive care for chronic immune-related conditions

The program is designed to provide comprehensive, compassionate, and scientifically grounded care for individuals with immune system disorders.

About Liv Hospital

Liv Hospital is an internationally recognized medical center offering advanced healthcare services across numerous specialties. Combining modern technology, multidisciplinary collaboration, and patient-centered values, Liv Hospital provides high-quality care to patients locally and internationally.