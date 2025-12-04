Thailand Temporarily Lifts Afternoon Alcohol Sales Ban as Tourism Push Begins

Thailand has temporarily lifted its long-standing ban on afternoon alcohol sales, allowing accredited businesses to sell alcoholic drinks between 14:00 and 17:00 as part of a six-month trial aimed at supporting tourism.

Six-month trial expands legal sales hours

Under the new rules, liquor stores, restaurants, and other authorised venues can now sell beer, wine, and spirits from 11:00 to midnight for the next 180 days. The change relaxes a restriction that had previously prohibited alcohol sales during the afternoon hours.

Before the policy shift, businesses or individuals caught selling alcohol during banned hours faced fines of up to 10,000 baht (£235; $313). The government said a committee will monitor the impact of the trial during the temporary period.

Origins of the decades-old restriction

The afternoon alcohol ban was introduced in 1972 to prevent government workers from drinking during office hours. Although Thailand is a predominantly Buddhist country, the restriction has long drawn criticism from tourists and business operators, particularly in popular nightlife and resort areas.

The policy change arrives days before the Christmas and New Year holiday period, which is one of Thailand’s busiest seasons for international visitor arrivals.

Government cites economic recovery goals

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who took office in September, has pledged to revive tourism as part of broader efforts to stimulate an economy affected by years of political instability.

Deputy Prime Minister Sophon Saram told reporters last month, according to AFP, that earlier concerns about public servants leaving work to drink no longer reflected current working conditions. “It’s a different time now,” he said.

Alcohol consumption in Thailand

Thailand records some of the highest alcohol consumption levels in Asia, according to the World Health Organisation. Locally produced brands such as Chang and Singha are among the most widely consumed beers in the country.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

