DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Asia-Pacific Latest Lifestyle Newsbreak

Thailand Temporarily Lifts Afternoon Alcohol Sales Ban as Tourism Push Begins

ByJolyen

Dec 4, 2025

Thailand Temporarily Lifts Afternoon Alcohol Sales Ban as Tourism Push Begins

Thailand has temporarily lifted its long-standing ban on afternoon alcohol sales, allowing accredited businesses to sell alcoholic drinks between 14:00 and 17:00 as part of a six-month trial aimed at supporting tourism.

Six-month trial expands legal sales hours

Under the new rules, liquor stores, restaurants, and other authorised venues can now sell beer, wine, and spirits from 11:00 to midnight for the next 180 days. The change relaxes a restriction that had previously prohibited alcohol sales during the afternoon hours.

Before the policy shift, businesses or individuals caught selling alcohol during banned hours faced fines of up to 10,000 baht (£235; $313). The government said a committee will monitor the impact of the trial during the temporary period.

Origins of the decades-old restriction

The afternoon alcohol ban was introduced in 1972 to prevent government workers from drinking during office hours. Although Thailand is a predominantly Buddhist country, the restriction has long drawn criticism from tourists and business operators, particularly in popular nightlife and resort areas.

The policy change arrives days before the Christmas and New Year holiday period, which is one of Thailand’s busiest seasons for international visitor arrivals.

Government cites economic recovery goals

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who took office in September, has pledged to revive tourism as part of broader efforts to stimulate an economy affected by years of political instability.

Deputy Prime Minister Sophon Saram told reporters last month, according to AFP, that earlier concerns about public servants leaving work to drink no longer reflected current working conditions. “It’s a different time now,” he said.

Alcohol consumption in Thailand

Thailand records some of the highest alcohol consumption levels in Asia, according to the World Health Organisation. Locally produced brands such as Chang and Singha are among the most widely consumed beers in the country.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Lingyun Lai Enhances Data Security Evaluation with Deep Learning and Hierarchical Analytical Frameworks.
Dec 4, 2025 Ethan Lin
Nothing Opens $5M Community Share Sale and Targets IPO Readiness Within Three Years
Dec 4, 2025 Jolyen
YouTube Warns Australia’s Teen Ban Will Remove Parental Controls and Reduce Safety
Dec 4, 2025 Jolyen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801