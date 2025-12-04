Experts Advisory Council Announces Strategic Global Expansion and Leadership Model to Drive Future-Proof Transformation Across Industries

Expanding Strategic Expertise for Global Transformation

The Experts Advisory Council, a leading strategic consultancy, today announced a major expansion in its global operations and the implementation of its CEOX® leadership model, designed to support organizations in navigating disruptive change. With a proven track record in industries such as autonomous systems, energy infrastructure, and sustainable development, the Council is prepared to offer advanced interventionist strategies to clients facing unprecedented challenges in the modern business landscape.

Introducing the CEOX® Leadership Model

Central to the Council’s growth strategy is the CEOX® (Exponential CEO) leadership model, developed by Pilar Mendiola-Fernández, Group CEO of Alamo Holding Group. This model equips senior executives with critical competencies to actively shape their organization’s future rather than react to it. The model emphasizes foresight, strategic growth, and technology integration to empower organizations to thrive in dynamic markets.

“The CEOX® model has proven to be transformative in helping executives embrace proactive leadership and drive change from within,” said Mendiola-Fernández. “By focusing on anticipation and swift execution, we enable organizations to redefine their competitive advantages in rapidly evolving industries.”

Key Areas of Expertise and Global Market Impact

The Experts Advisory Council provides tailored solutions in key areas, including:

Autonomous Systems & Emerging Technologies: Guiding organizations deploying unmanned vehicles and AI-driven infrastructure to successfully navigate regulatory and market integration.

Guiding organizations deploying unmanned vehicles and AI-driven infrastructure to successfully navigate regulatory and market integration. Energy Infrastructure & Sustainability: Leading initiatives in maritime decarbonization and the integration of renewable energy systems to promote sustainable practices while enhancing operational efficiency.

Leading initiatives in maritime decarbonization and the integration of renewable energy systems to promote sustainable practices while enhancing operational efficiency. International Market Expansion: Helping businesses establish a presence in U.S., European, and Latin American markets, focusing on federal contracting and cross-border growth strategies.

Supporting Measurable Transformation

By combining deep industry expertise with a comprehensive, action-oriented approach, the Experts Advisory Council delivers measurable outcomes such as accelerated decision-making, optimized operational execution, and improved market positioning. Clients report enhanced precision in project implementation and stronger competitive timing advantages. These results highlight the Council’s ability to turn strategic vision into tangible outcomes quickly and effectively.

Global Recognition and Future Vision

The Experts Advisory Council’s work has garnered attention from key industry leaders and media outlets, underscoring its status as a leading force in global strategic transformation. Looking ahead, the Council is committed to continuing its expansion, building on its core philosophy of designing sustainable futures for businesses across sectors.

“We believe that businesses must be proactive in shaping their futures rather than reacting to external forces,” said Mendiola-Fernández. “Our role is to help leaders design that future with confidence, supported by expert guidance and an integrated approach to execution.”

About Experts Advisory Council

The Experts Advisory Council is a global consultancy that specializes in providing expert-driven strategies for organizations navigating complex transformations. Focused on industries such as autonomous systems, energy, and sustainable development, the Council helps businesses anticipate and manage the evolving challenges of modern markets. It leverages a network of top global experts to deliver tailored solutions that drive measurable success and sustainable growth.

Media Contact

Pilar Mendiola-Fernández

Group CEO, Alamo Holdings Group

CEO, Experts Advisory Council

Chair, Programs and Strategic Alliances, ALF Foundation

Email: giovanna@expertsadvisory.com

Phone Number: (WA)+1202.549.2986

Telephone Spain: +34 682.13.6953

Washington, D.C., Madrid, and Buenos Aires

