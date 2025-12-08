StickyHive Launches First AI Community Management Software Built Natively for Leading Online Community Platforms

StickyHive today announced the launch of the first comprehensive AI community management software designed specifically for leading online community and course platforms.

The platform integrates native scheduling, AI moderation, and community engagement workflows into a single dashboard, empowering community managers to manage communities without burning out.

While online community and course platforms revolutionized hosting communities, daily community management – scheduling posts, moderating comments, creating engagement workflows – remains a manual grind. Community managers currently stitch together social media schedulers, spreadsheets, and fragile third-party automation scripts.

StickyHive replaces this fragmented stack with dedicated community automation tools that function as the operational engine for modern communities.

“Community platforms provide the venue, but not the operations team. This forces community manager burnout – choosing between expensive teams or working nights and weekends,” said Sasha Zotov, Founder of StickyHive. “We built AI community management software that handles repetitive heavy lifting so managers can focus on human connections that grow the business.”

Three Integrated Suites:

The Guardian Suite: Always-on community moderation software using AI to detect violations and monitor trends 24/7 – an AI community manager that alerts humans only when necessary.

The Creator Suite: The industry’s first native solution to schedule posts to leading online community platforms – no third-party automation tools required. These community automation tools integrate at the API level.

The Engagement Suite: Intelligent retention system with auto-generated digests, AI marketing hub, FAQ management, and community engagement templates that drive consistent growth.

Key Innovations:

Native Integration: The only community management software offering direct API-level scheduling and moderation for leading online community and course platforms.

Browser Command Center: Chrome Extension bringing community management tools directly into each platform interface.

Multi-Community Dashboard: Centralized view for agencies managing multiple client communities instantly.

The platform reduces operational workload by up to 75%. The 2025 CMX Community Industry Report found that 30% of community professionals cite manual, non-automated workflows as a top frustration – a challenge StickyHive was purpose-built to solve.

For more information or to start a 14-day complimentary trial, visit https://stickyhive.ai.