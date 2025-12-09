TikTok Launches Shared Collections and Previews Shared Feeds for Group Content Discovery

TikTok has introduced “Shared Collections,” a new feature that allows users to organize and share saved videos with friends and family in a single space, and has also previewed “Shared Feeds,” an upcoming tool that will enable pairs of users to watch and discover content together through a joint, interest-based feed.

Shared Collections Expands Earlier Saving Tools

TikTok rolled out individual Collections earlier this year, enabling users to save videos into custom folders. The new Shared Collections feature extends that functionality by allowing users to collaborate with others in the same collection.

Users can create Shared Collections for a range of purposes, such as coordinating cookie-swap plans, holiday dinner ideas, décor inspiration, or Secret Santa gifts. According to TikTok, the feature is designed to help users stay organized while discovering and saving content together.

“Whether it’s content from their favorite creators, inspiration for a home design project, or a new skill they’re learning together, Shared Collection makes it easy for people to stay organized as they discover and save on TikTok,” the company said in a blog post.

To create a Shared Collection, both users must be following each other. Collections can be kept private between friends and family or made public. Shared Collections are available globally to users aged 16 and older.

Shared Feeds to Enable Joint Content Discovery

TikTok also announced plans to roll out Shared Feeds in the coming months. The feature will allow users to discover and view content together through a shared feed generated within one-on-one direct messages.

Shared Feeds will surface videos tailored to the combined interests of both users, such as sports, winter activities, and content from creators they both engage with. The feeds will be generated based on users’ activity on the platform, including what they like, watch, and comment on.

The Shared Feed will not be continuous. Instead, users will receive a curated set of 15 videos per day.

The feature will allow users to invite another person to create a Shared Feed. Once the invitation is accepted, both users can view the feed and discuss the content through direct messages. After both users have watched all the videos in the feed, they will be able to see shared engagement metrics, including which videos they both liked, through a “Shared Likes” history.

TikTok noted that the feature is similar in concept to Instagram Reels’ Blend, which creates a shared, personalized reels feed for friends.

New Greeting Card Feature in Direct Messages

Alongside the content-sharing tools, TikTok also announced the introduction of digital greeting cards within its messaging platform. Users will be able to select a greeting card inside their chats, add a written message, and send it to another user.

The recipient will receive the message accompanied by a festive on-screen animation.

Featured image credits: Flickr

