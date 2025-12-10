Surrey Start-Up Carpet Ease Revolutionises Carpet Buying with Online Quote-in-Minutes Tool

A Surrey-based start-up is transforming one of Britain’s most traditional retail sectors with the launch of Carpet Ease, a new digital platform that lets homeowners get instant carpet quotes in Surrey from the comfort of their sofa — no pushy salespeople, no hidden extras, and no guesswork.

Founded by brothers Ryan and Lee Ford, Carpet Ease was born from years of experience in the flooring trade and a shared frustration with how complicated and opaque the carpet-buying process had become. Their mission was simple: to make buying new flooring as easy as ordering online — with transparent pricing, local expertise, and trusted fitters.

“We wanted to remove the barriers that stop people replacing their flooring — time, uncertainty, and high-pressure sales,” says co-founder Ryan Ford. “Our online quote system allows customers to see exactly what they’ll pay, with no hidden extras. It’s quick, transparent, and backed by local fitters you can rely on.”

The platform offers instant quotes for carpets in three clear ranges — Essential, Comfort, and Deluxe — designed to make selection simple and affordable. Customers can also book home visits, request samples, and order installation through Carpet Ease’s vetted network of trusted fitters across Surrey, Berkshire, and Hampshire.

All carpets are made in Britain, supporting UK manufacturing and local jobs. Carpet Ease combines this commitment to quality with the convenience of modern online service, offering customers the best of both worlds.

“We’re proud to champion UK-made carpets and employ local tradespeople,” adds Lee Ford. “It’s about giving customers modern convenience without losing that sense of trust and traditional workmanship.”

The launch follows years of development and a successful pilot phase across Surrey and the Home Counties. Carpet Ease now plans to scale its model regionally through 2026, helping more customers experience a fairer, simpler way to shop for flooring.

For homeowners, the message is clear: “Order in minutes. Fitters you can trust. Transparent pricing.”

For more information about Carpet Ease, use the contact details below: