Icon Homes Publishes New Guide On Building New Homes Vs. Renovating On The Northern Beaches

Icon Homes, a custom home builder in Sydney that specialises in knockdown rebuild projects across the Northern Beaches, has just published a new guide on their website, taking a closer look at whether homeowners should renovate their existing property or build a brand-new home instead.

As the demand for real estate increases across the Northern Beaches, many homeowners looking to improve their home need to consider whether it’s better to invest in renovations or opt for a complete rebuild. The new guide from Icon Homes aims to help them find the answer by outlining the key considerations, costs, and long-term benefits each option offers, as well as the disadvantages homeowners must consider.

The guide explains the financial risks associated with large-scale renovations, such as unforeseen structural issues, asbestos, termite damage, and outdated wires that can increase project costs. Knockdown rebuilds offer more predictable costs and design frameworks that can be closely followed from the outset.

Energy efficiency is outlined as another concern, as older properties lack many of the modern solutions that allow for lower energy bills and better climate control. Advanced insulation, double glazing, smart home technologies, and renewable energy sources are easier to include from the start with a new build.

The guide also looks closer at the question of design flexibility and customisation options. Known rebuilds allow for more creative freedom for homeowners to design a custom layout, while renovations often have to work within the existing structural constraints of the building, such as load-bearing walls, plumbing placements, and zoning rules.

Lastly, the guide looks at the various financial considerations the owner has to make, such as the potential property value increase, the maintenance costs associated with each kind of project, and which provides a smarter long-term investment, based on the needs of the homeowner.

