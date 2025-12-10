Dr. Jen Ferris Announces New Parenting Book on Compassionate Child Rearing

A New Approach to Parenting: Compassion at the Core

Dr. Jen Ferris, a former professor and expert in child development, has launched her new book, Parenting with Self-Compassion. Drawing on her extensive experience working with children and her personal journey as a mother, Dr. Ferris offers a refreshing perspective on modern parenting. Unlike many parenting books that focus solely on discipline or behavior management, Parenting with Self-Compassion places self-compassion at the forefront, emphasizing its importance for both parents and children.

As a mother of two and an expert in child development, Dr. Ferris understands the complexities of parenting. She acknowledges that even the most seasoned professionals can struggle with their own parenting challenges. In her book, she offers readers practical advice, real-life stories, and compassion-based strategies that help parents navigate the emotional highs and lows of raising children.

Compassionate Strategies for Parenting

In the opening chapter, Dr. Ferris introduces the concept of self-compassion and its critical role in becoming a better parent. She asserts that parents who practice self-compassion are more likely to create calm, supportive, and connected relationships with their children. She also provides evidence-based techniques that show how self-compassion improves both emotional well-being and parenting outcomes.

Throughout the book, Dr. Ferris combines her professional knowledge with personal experiences. Her writing is gentle, empathetic, and practical, making it easy for parents to understand and apply the strategies to their own lives. From managing stress to navigating challenging moments, Parenting with Self-Compassion offers clear, actionable advice for real-world parenting dilemmas.

Key Themes Explored in the Book

One of the most valuable chapters focuses on self-care, highlighting how taking care of oneself enables parents to show up for their children in a more meaningful way. Dr. Ferris emphasizes that self-care is not a luxury, but an essential component of being a healthy and effective parent. By prioritizing their own well-being, parents can better support their children’s growth and development.

The book also delves into the challenges of discipline and technology use, with reminders for parents to be kind to themselves, especially during moments of frustration. Dr. Ferris acknowledges that no one is a perfect parent, and that being compassionate with oneself leads to a more balanced and harmonious family life.

For parents of young children, new parents, or those expecting, this book serves as a gentle guide through the overwhelming journey of parenting. It reassures them that, by embracing compassion for themselves, they can foster a positive environment that nurtures both their children and their own emotional health.

A Book Rooted in Evidence and Experience

Dr. Ferris brings over a decade of teaching and research in child development to this book. Her PhD in child development and her experience as a professor in the field give her a deep understanding of the psychological and emotional needs of children and parents alike. Parenting with Self-Compassion blends academic knowledge with a personal touch, making it a practical, approachable resource for all parents.

The book has already received positive reviews from experts in the field, including therapists and fellow parenting authors. Shonda Moralis, a psychotherapist and author, praised the book for its nonjudgmental approach, saying, “Packed with actionable, nonjudgmental, practical advice and support from an expert source, this book is a comprehensive guide to showing up for our kids in a way that feels good for us all.”

Recent Recognition: Best New Parenting Book in the US of 2025

Dr. Jen Ferris’ Parenting with Self-Compassion has earned prestigious recognition as the Best New Parenting Book in the US of 2025 by the Evergreen Awards. This accolade celebrates the book’s unique approach to child-rearing, blending self-compassion with expert parenting strategies. The award highlights Dr. Ferris’ ability to offer an insightful and compassionate perspective on the parenting journey, helping parents embrace a more balanced and emotionally intelligent approach to raising their children. This recognition underscores the book’s impact, solidifying it as a key resource for parents seeking guidance in today’s challenging parenting landscape.

Where to Find Parenting with Self-Compassion

Parenting with Self-Compassion is available for purchase through a variety of platforms, including Amazon and Goodreads . For more information about Dr. Ferris and her work, visit her official website or follow her on social media via Instagram , Facebook , and Substack .

About Dr. Jen Ferris

Dr. Jen Ferris is a former professor specializing in parenting and child development. With over 20 years of experience working with children and families, Dr. Ferris has written extensively about child development and is passionate about helping parents cultivate calmer, more connected relationships with their children. Her book, Parenting with Self-Compassion, offers parents evidence-based strategies for improving their parenting practices while nurturing their own well-being.

