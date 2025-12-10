Atlas Launches Agentic AI Platform to Help Local Businesses Compete Like National Brands

For decades, TV advertising and real-time lead response were advantages reserved for Fortune 500 companies with big budgets and big teams. Local businesses, who make up more than 99% of North American companies were left behind, being stuck with expensive agencies, complex dashboards, and leads that went cold before anyone could call them back.

Atlas, an AI growth platform for SMBs, is changing that.

“Our mission is to close the gap between what enterprise brands have enjoyed for years and what small and medium-sized businesses need today. This is my third startup, and I’ve never been more excited to lead this shift toward Agentic AI built for everyday entrepreneurs,” said Omer Jamal, CEO of Atlas.

The Problem: Local Businesses Are Competing Blindfolded

Nearly every local business faces two critical challenges:

1. Creating demand.

Competing for attention in crowded markets has never been more expensive. Facebook and Google ads continue to rise in cost, and TV, historically the most powerful trust-building channel has long been perceived as too expensive or too complicated for SMBs.

2. Capturing demand before it’s goes to a competitor.

When a homeowner calls at 6 p.m. or texts on a Sunday, most local businesses miss the inquiry. By morning, the lead has already spoken to two competitors. Speed determines winners and most businesses can’t respond fast enough.

The result is wasted ad spend, lost revenue, and owners trapped working in their business instead of on it.

The Atlas Solution: Two AI Agents Working Like a Full Growth Team

Atlas provides a pair of AI agents designed to handle the entire customer acquisition journey, automatically.

Atlas Streaming TV Agent — “The Rainmaker”

Launches Streaming TV campaigns on platforms like Disney+, ESPN, and Amazon in under 10 minutes. No agencies. No confusing dashboards. Just premium, brand-building TV ads on the biggest screen in the house once reserved for national companies.

Now, the plumber in Phoenix can advertise the same way a Super Bowl advertiser would.

Atlas Voice Agent — “The AI Sales Rep”

Calls every inbound lead within 60 seconds, 24/7. It sounds human, qualifies prospects, answers questions, books appointments, and integrates directly with existing CRMs. No lead slips through the cracks, whether it comes from TV, Google, Meta, or a local referral.

Together, these agents create demand and capture it instantly.

What This Means for Local Businesses

This is not automation replacing people, it’s automation freeing them.

Business owners no longer need to monitor their phones around the clock or master a dozen marketing tools to stay competitive. Atlas handles the repetitive work so owners can focus on closing deals, serving customers, and building the company they actually want.

With Atlas, businesses can:

Look bigger: TV ads on premium networks build instant credibility.

TV ads on premium networks build instant credibility. Respond faster: Every lead gets a call in under 60 seconds, any time of day.

Every lead gets a call in under 60 seconds, any time of day. Spend smarter: AI automatically optimizes campaigns and pauses waste.

AI automatically optimizes campaigns and pauses waste. Scale effortlessly: Handle 10x more leads without 10x the hiring.

“We believe in a future where small businesses have access to the same growth tools as enterprise brands without the complexity, the cost, or the gatekeepers,” Omer added.

Learn more at www.youratlas.com