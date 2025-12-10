Dr. Mario Acosta Mejía Receives Dual Recognition for Metabiotics Breakthrough and Leadership in Microbiome Science

A Historic Achievement for Mexican Science

In October 2025, Dr. Mario Acosta Mejía, CEO of Metabiogenix, received the prestigious RIKEN Health Impact Award for his groundbreaking discovery of Metabiotics, a breakthrough that is revolutionizing metabolic health. This recognition, awarded by RIKEN, Japan’s foremost scientific institute, honors Dr. Acosta’s pioneering work, making him the first Mexican scientist to receive this esteemed award. The event, held at a high-profile scientific congress in Tokyo, attracted over 200 elite scientists from around the globe and underscored the significance of innovative breakthroughs in microbiome science.

The award highlights the transformative potential of Metabiotics in addressing metabolic diseases, especially fatty liver disease, and other chronic metabolic conditions. Dr. Acosta’s discovery has set new standards in the field, offering a promising therapeutic solution to some of the world’s most prevalent metabolic disorders.

Metabiotics: A New Era in Metabolic Medicine

Metabiotics is a novel class of bioactive microbial metabolites, designed to improve metabolic function. Developed through years of meticulous research at the Japanese Medical Institute (JMI) and powered by cutting-edge fermentation technologies, Metabiotics provides clinically validated benefits by enhancing microbiota health, reducing inflammation, and supporting overall metabolic balance.

Unlike traditional probiotics, which only provide beneficial bacteria to the gut, Metabiotics work by delivering specific metabolites that actively modulate key metabolic pathways, including energy production and fat metabolism. Human clinical trials have shown Metabiotics to be effective in improving liver health, glycemic control, insulin resistance, and lipid profiles.

A Collaboration Across Continents: Mexico Meets Japan

The development of Metabiotics represents a successful collaboration between Mexico and Japan. The discovery combines the expertise of Innovation Labo and the Japanese Medical Institute, who together designed BIOTRA, a unique biogenic system. This system integrates powerful antioxidants, polyphenols, and specific Lactobacillus strains, critical for maintaining metabolic health.

Metabiotics embodies the synergy of scientific minds from both nations, merging microbiome science and fermentation technology to create a therapeutic solution that is already transforming the landscape of metabolic health worldwide.

The RIKEN Recognition: A Turning Point for Metabolic Science

During the event’s Gala Dinner, Dr. Acosta delivered the closing keynote, an honor granted to scientists whose contributions are deemed transformative. His presentation focused on the promise of Metabiotics in treating metabolic disorders, particularly its potential as a first-line treatment for fatty liver disease, one of the most common metabolic conditions worldwide.

This award is not just a personal achievement for Dr. Acosta but a triumph for Mexican science, validating the importance of Metabiogenix’s work on a global scale. Dr. Acosta’s leadership is set to catalyze major advancements in metabolic medicine and microbiome health, both of which are rapidly gaining recognition for their critical role in overall human health.

Recent Recognition: Best Microbiome Scientist in Mexico for 2025

In addition to the RIKEN Health Impact Award, Dr. Acosta was recently honored as the Best Microbiome Scientist in Mexico for 2025 by Best Of Best Reviews. This recognition celebrates his groundbreaking work in microbiome science and metabolic health. Dr. Acosta’s discovery of Metabiotics has not only advanced our understanding of the human microbiome but also its application in treating chronic metabolic diseases. This accolade further establishes his reputation as one of the leading experts in the field of microbiome science and solidifies his status as a visionary in the realm of metabolic health.

The Future of Metabiotics and Global Health

As Dr. Acosta continues to lead Metabiogenix, the company remains committed to advancing Metabiotics and exploring its potential applications in preventive and regenerative medicine. The recent recognition from RIKEN and the Best Microbiome Scientist title further strengthen Metabiogenix’s position as a leader in metabolic health, paving the way for future innovations.

The company is focused on expanding the clinical applications of Metabiotics beyond fatty liver disease to include other metabolic and inflammatory conditions, further advancing its mission to redefine the treatment of metabolic diseases and enhance the quality of life for patients worldwide.

These new products are now being commercialized by Sanfer, the leading pharmaceutical company in Mexico, benefiting thousands of physicians and patients across the country, and soon in the United States and Latin America.

Left to right: Dr. Marvin Edeas, CEO and Founder of the International Microbiome Society (website) , Dr. Mario Acosta Mejía, CEO of Metabiogenix, Hiroshi Ohno, RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences, Japan

About Metabiogenix

Metabiogenix is a biotechnology company dedicated to pioneering the next generation of healthcare solutions. Led by Dr. Mario Acosta Mejía, the company specializes in the development of Metabiotics, scientifically engineered microbial-metabolite complexes created in Japan. These biotic complexes aim to support whole-body metabolism, microbiota health, and longevity. Metabiogenix’s mission is to revolutionize the treatment of metabolic diseases and improve the quality of life for patients worldwide through cutting-edge scientific research and innovative therapeutic solutions.

For more information, visit www.metabiogenix.com .

