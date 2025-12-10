Velda Announces AI and Cloud Power Accessible to Everyone

Developers have long confronted a big problem. Unless they work for a major corporation with massive technology investments, their ability to use advanced AI and cloud computing has been limited. Even then, importing and exporting projects between local machines and the cloud frequently required troubleshooting, reconfiguration, and a significant amount of manual labor—a process many engineers describe as a big hassle .

Now, an innovative solution called Velda introduces an entirely new way to access scalable cloud computing for developers on demand. Velda’s intuitive interface makes it not only possible but surprisingly easy to execute cloud-based workloads directly from a laptop or local computer.

“We’re reimagining how developers access graphics processing units (GPUs) and cloud computing,” says Chuan Qiu, founder of Velda. “You can now use advanced infrastructure from your normal machine in the blink of an eye.”

AI, Cloud Power, and Workstation Time-Sharing for All

For tech startups and growing businesses, deploying powerful API endpoints and running large-scale cloud tasks typically meant investing in complex autoscaling setups—K8s clusters, metric storage, adapters, and layers of configuration. The financial and technical barriers were so high that many teams delayed scaling entirely.

“This delay prevented a lot of startups from truly taking off,” Qiu says. “And that’s a shame, since many of these ideas could have been massively successful if they had just had the power and bandwidth that proper execution requires.”

Velda changes that equation. Developers can streamline their setups, run workloads in the cloud, and optimize costs—paying only for the compute power they use.

“The price of using the technology you need goes down dramatically,” Qiu explains. “It’s like renting the infrastructure you need in the smallest increments you need it.”

One of Velda’s defining strengths is its simplicity. The platform can be operated directly from a developer’s existing laptop or desktop computer without lengthy installation processes or environment rebuilding.

Velda: Less Work for Developers

Most developers know that shifting a project from a local machine to the cloud can be a big hassle—planning ahead, segmenting containers, configuring them manually, and fixing unexpected misalignments.

“With Velda, all that work goes away,” Qiu says. “To port your work to the cloud after first developing via Velda.cloud, the only thing you have to do is add a simple prompt — ‘vrun’ — before your usual line of code. Velda immediately takes it and operates it on the cloud. This happens swiftly and automatically, with no additional labor on your part.”

Velda not only provides the infrastructure but also delivers a ready-to-use development environment. The platform works through a command-line interface and a VS Code extension, but developers do not need to install anything unless they prefer to. Velda supports any language or framework that runs from the command line—Python, R, Julia, C++, Java, PyTorch, TensorFlow, JAX, and more.

“You don’t need to toggle between local and cloud setups anymore,” Qiu explains. “You can just stay in one place and develop, test, and scale.”

To further simplify workflows, Velda offers pre-built templates and automated tools for managing training tasks and environments.

“If you need to train an AI, you’d normally have to set up folders, scripts, dependencies, and configurations,” Qiu says. “Our templates already map out a lot of that for you.”

As companies grow, Velda makes it seamless to run jobs on more powerful machines or multiple GPUs. Individuals and small teams can choose the Velda Cloud package, while larger enterprises can use Velda’s Enterprise package with advanced management tools and support.

Making High-Performance Computing Available to Everyone

Velda aims to democratize access to AI and high-performance computing. Whether you’re a solo developer building a side project or part of a large enterprise IT team, Velda provides the infrastructure and simplicity needed to run heavy workloads quickly and efficiently.

Say hello to powerful cloud-based AI—and goodbye to expensive hardware and complicated DevOps setups—with Velda.