Damage to Dollars Expands National Training Program to Prepare New Entrepreneurs for the Growing Restoration Industry

The restoration industry in the United States continues to grow as property owners face water damage, mold issues, fire events, and emergency cleanups every year. This demand has created a strong need for trained restoration professionals, yet many potential workers believe the field is difficult to enter. Most are unaware that restoration has become an accessible career path for beginners and career changers.

Damage to Dollars, founded by restoration specialist James Rice-Pefia, has expanded its national training program to help new entrepreneurs learn the fundamentals of restoration and launch profitable, ethical service businesses. The program delivers clear, simple instruction designed for individuals with no prior experience.

Training Designed for Beginners and Career Changers

The Damage to Dollars program breaks restoration down into easy-to-follow steps. Participants learn:

The basics of water and mold restoration

State licensing rules and legal requirements

Simple inspection techniques

Required equipment and how to use it

How to speak to homeowners during emergencies

How to price jobs correctly

Documentation and payment procedures

How to secure first jobs within 30-60 days

Participants often come from fields such as customer service, retail, construction, transportation, and maintenance. Many are seeking a stable career that can be built quickly without years of schooling.

Opportunities Contractors See Every Day

The program also helps contractors and tradespeople identify opportunities they already walk past on job sites. Common situations such as leaking pipes, storm damage, wet drywall, mold near air handlers, or moisture stains often point to full restoration projects. These jobs can range from $5,000 to $25,000 or more.

Damage to Dollars teaches contractors how to recognize these situations and support property owners with professional restoration solutions.

Focused on Ethics, Safety, and Communication

The curriculum stresses ethics, homeowner communication, and industry standards. The goal is to help new operators build trustworthy businesses that respond correctly during stressful property emergencies.

Tools and Support for New Entrepreneurs

Damage to Dollars provides additional tools to help individuals understand restoration before joining the program. These include:

An Emergency Response Checklist

A State-by-State Mold Licensing Overview

A Core Restoration Techniques Workbook

These resources offer a simple introduction to the industry and help new entrepreneurs understand what restoration businesses do every day.

A Pathway for Individuals Across the United States

James Rice-Pefia created Damage to Dollars after more than a decade in the restoration industry and the successful growth of his own company, FL Cleanup. The national program aims to give regular people a clear path into a business model that continues to grow across the country.

Damage to Dollars plans to expand training access, strengthen industry standards, and support new restoration professionals as they enter the field. Those interested in learning more about the program or accessing available resources may visit: Damagetodollars.net