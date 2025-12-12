Universeal UK Invests £100,000 in Expanded UK Production to Meet Growing Demand for Security Seals

Universeal UK , a specialist in tamper-evident security solutions, has announced a further £100,000 investment in its UK production facilities to meet increasing market demand and strengthen service for its UK and European customer base.

The investment includes new moulding tools, upgraded printing systems and associated production technologies, significantly increasing capacity for Universeal UK-manufactured security seals. This will enable the company to produce tens of millions more seals per year, supporting faster lead times, greater flexibility and enhanced customisation for customers.

“Despite a challenging economic climate, we’re choosing to invest in UK manufacturing and build for long-term growth,” said Nick Mason, Director at Universeal UK. “Our UK-made seals continue to perform very strongly, and this latest round of investment ensures we can respond quickly to demand while maintaining the quality and reliability our customers expect.”

The expansion underpins Universeal UK’s ongoing commitment to supporting and creating UK jobs, while also reinforcing the company’s role as a nimble, innovation-focused SME within the UK & global tamper-evident packaging sector.

Alongside its UK production, Universeal UK continues to offer customers the benefits of a global supply network.

“We see our strength in offering the perfect blend of UK-manufacturing whilst also opening up our customers up to the global marketplace for tamper-evident seals,” Managing Director John Mason added. “By combining the capabilities of Universeal UK, the Universeal Group and also of our close working partners around the world, we can offer customers a broader range of products, resilient supply and competitive options – all backed by our UK customer service.”

By integrating local manufacturing with a carefully developed international partner network, Universeal UK aims to provide customers with robust supply, responsive lead times and a comprehensive portfolio of tamper-evident solutions tailored to different sectors and applications.

About Universeal UK

Universeal UK is a leading supplier of tamper-evident security seals, bags, labels and related products for logistics, transport, healthcare, cash handling and a wide range of other sectors. From high-volume commodity seals to bespoke, customer-specific solutions, Universeal UK supports organisations in protecting their goods, assets and supply chains.

