Testimony Tree Launches Faith-Driven Social Community for Believers

Testimony Tree, a groundbreaking social community, has officially launched, providing believers with a space where authentic Christian fellowship blends seamlessly with humor, encouragement, and real-world impact. Founded by Darrell Kean, a veteran in digital marketing with nearly 40 years of experience, Testimony Tree is designed for those seeking to deepen their faith while connecting with like-minded individuals around the world.

At its core, Testimony Tree offers more than just a social platform, it is a movement grounded in radical generosity. The platform follows a bold and innovative business model, with 90% of all generated revenue directly supporting Kingdom work, including ministries, missionaries, and believers in need. Only 10% of the revenue is dedicated to covering the platform’s operational costs. This generous approach reflects the organization’s deep commitment to the Christian community, ensuring that resources are being allocated in ways that foster spiritual growth and expand outreach efforts in a meaningful and impactful manner.

The platform is not merely about connecting believers; it’s about supporting the global Christian mission through tangible action. Testimony Tree’s unique model ensures that, while users are fostering connections and sharing testimonies, they are also participating in a greater purpose by supporting the work that is helping to spread faith and serve those in need. This seamless integration of faith, community, and generosity positions Testimony Tree as a powerful tool for believers who are eager to live out their faith with both authenticity and purpose.

A Community Rooted in Faith, Laughter, and Generosity

Testimony Tree is more than just a social platform; it is a community where faith is lived and experienced every day. Through its private Skool community, members of Testimony Tree have a safe, supportive space where they can share their personal stories of God’s faithfulness, express encouragement, and stand together in life’s challenges. Unlike traditional social networks, where faith and humor might seem out of place, Testimony Tree incorporates both seamlessly.

The platform’s tagline, “It’s HOLY AF (Anointed & Funny),” embodies this dynamic blend. For Testimony Tree, faith isn’t about being stuffy or overly formal, it’s about a relationship with God that is joyfully real, deeply reverent, and often infused with a sense of humor. The members of Testimony Tree experience a Christianity that embraces joy, humor, and humanity while still being deeply rooted in biblical truth.

“Our mission is to show that faith doesn’t have to be heavy-handed,” says Darrell Kean, founder of Testimony Tree. “We believe that laughter is a gift from God, and that testimonies have the power to transform lives. Our goal is to offer a space where Christians can laugh together, grow spiritually, and support each other in meaningful ways as we collectively engage in Kingdom work.”

This unique approach encourages believers to embrace both their faith and their humanity. Testimony Tree makes it clear that living a Christian life doesn’t mean abandoning joy or humor, it’s about weaving these elements into the fabric of faith in a way that is uplifting, impactful, and welcoming to all.

Honoring Everyday Heroes

One of the standout features of Testimony Tree is its commitment to honoring those who serve others in their communities. In recognition of the invaluable contributions made by military personnel, first responders, and teachers, the platform offers lifetime free premium memberships to these three groups of individuals who sacrifice so much for the well-being of society.

Military personnel dedicate their lives to protecting the freedom of others, first responders rush into danger to save lives, and teachers shape and influence the minds of every generation. Testimony Tree believes these individuals deserve recognition and support for their tireless work, and by offering them lifetime memberships, the platform provides a special way to give back.

The initiative doesn’t just serve as a token gesture, it is a deep, genuine acknowledgment of the sacrifices made by these heroes. Through this gesture, Testimony Tree not only makes their stories a part of the larger Christian community but also ensures that these selfless individuals have access to the resources, fellowship, and support that the platform offers. This initiative embodies Testimony Tree’s core values of generosity and radical giving in a very real and tangible way, reinforcing the idea that every act of service, no matter how big or small, deserves recognition.

A Platform with Global Reach

While Testimony Tree may have started as a localized initiative, its global impact is undeniable. The platform is designed to serve Christians from all over the world, creating a community united by a shared faith, a sense of humor, and an unwavering commitment to Kingdom work. Whether a believer is living in a small town or a bustling city, Testimony Tree offers a unique space to connect, grow, and collaborate with fellow Christians around the globe.

Through its “Trinity Trio” comedy approach, Testimony Tree introduces a fresh perspective on Christianity, combining the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit with humor, truth, and love. This approach helps to present the Christian faith in a way that is relatable, engaging, and welcoming to people of all backgrounds and ages. The platform encourages believers to bring their full, authentic selves to the community, jokes, laughter, struggles, and all, while still holding tightly to their faith in God.

As Testimony Tree expands its reach, it continues to foster a global family of believers who are empowered to share their faith, connect through their stories, and make a difference in the world around them. Whether you are participating in an online discussion or contributing to a mission project, Testimony Tree is a place where community and faith intersect in powerful, life-changing ways.

About Testimony Tree

Founded by Darrell Kean, Testimony Tree combines nearly four decades of business expertise with a commitment to radical generosity. Kean’s background as the founder of Media Fusion Technologies, Inc., a digital marketing company, lends Testimony Tree a unique advantage in connecting believers through modern technology while holding steadfast to traditional Christian values. The platform provides a space for believers to connect, laugh, and grow together while being active stewards of the resources they have been entrusted with.

For more information, visit: TestimonyTree.works

Join the community: Testimony Tree on Skool

