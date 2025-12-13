DMR News

Google Begins Testing Real-Time Headphone Translation in Google Translate

Dec 13, 2025

Google has started rolling out a beta feature that allows users to hear real-time translations directly through their headphones, alongside upgrades powered by Gemini and an expansion of language learning tools within the Google Translate app.

Real-Time Translation Through Headphones

The new beta experience enables users to listen to live translations while preserving each speaker’s tone, emphasis, and cadence, making conversations easier to follow. Google said the feature effectively turns any pair of headphones into a one-way real-time translation device.

Users can access the feature by opening the Google Translate app, tapping “Live translate,” and selecting their preferred language. The capability can be used for conversations, speeches, lectures, films, or television programs in another language.

According to Google, the beta is now available on Android in the U.S., Mexico, and India. It works with any headphones and supports more than 70 languages. The company said it plans to expand the feature to iOS devices and additional countries in 2026.

Gemini-Powered Translation Improvements

Google is also introducing more advanced Gemini capabilities to Google Translate, aimed at improving the accuracy and natural flow of text translations. The company said Gemini allows Translate to better interpret context, particularly for phrases with nuanced meanings such as slang, idioms, or local expressions.

As an example, Google said idiomatic phrases like “stealing my thunder” will now be translated based on meaning rather than literal wording. This update is rolling out in the U.S. and India, supporting translations between English and nearly 20 languages, including Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, and German. The changes are available across Android, iOS, and the web.

Expansion of Language Learning Tools

Google is expanding its language learning features in the Translate app to nearly 20 additional countries, including Germany, India, Sweden, and Taiwan. English speakers can now practice German, while speakers of Bengali, Simplified Mandarin Chinese, Dutch, German, Hindi, Italian, Romanian, and Swedish can practice English.

The company is also adding more detailed feedback to help users improve based on their speaking practice. A new tracking feature shows how many consecutive days a user has been learning, allowing them to monitor progress and maintain consistency.

Featured image credits: Flickr

