Lewis Access Expands into Europe with New Warehouse and Distribution Centre in the Heart of Poland

Lewis Access , the UK’s number one manufacturer and supplier of British-quality aluminium scaffold towers, is proud to announce the opening of its brand-new warehouse and distribution centre in the heart of Poland. This strategic move and significant milestone, facilitated through LEWIS Rusztowanie Aluminiowe, an established access equipment company, marks Lewis Access’s first major step in extending its reach beyond the British Isles.

Launched in 2004 as a small, purpose-built workshop in the UK, Lewis Access began with a dedicated team and a bold ambition to become the UK’s leading manufacturer of scaffold towers . Through hard work, continuous improvement, and its powerful commitment to delivering quality, innovation, and unwavering support to the construction industry, the company has grown into the UK’s number one manufacturer and supplier of EN1004-certified scaffold towers. Lewis Access has built itself up from a humble family-run operation into a reputable manufacturing powerhouse that is setting new standards for safety, reliability, and performance in access equipment.

With this strategic expansion, Lewis Access is strengthening its presence in European markets, expanding access to its high-quality aluminium scaffold towers and extension ladders, and honouring European construction excellence. Speaking about the expansion into Poland, Mark Guirard, the founder of Lewis Access, said the new Polish distribution centre is about more than just business growth; it is about connection, opportunity, and appreciation for the shared strength of the construction industry across Europe.

Over the years, Lewis Access has worked alongside skilled builders from all over Europe who made the UK their home and whose expertise has been instrumental in the UK’s construction success. Now, as Poland’s economy continues its growth, many of these talented professionals are returning home. Lewis Access aims to continue supporting them by providing access to the robust, reliable Lewis Access scaffold towers they know and trust.

“We have had the privilege of working alongside skilled builders from all over Europe and have witnessed the exceptional dedication they bring to every project. These talented professionals have been integral to the UK’s construction industry and many have worked with our equipment throughout their careers. As they return home to contribute to Poland’s booming construction sector, we want to make sure they can continue building with the same confidence and quality they have come to expect,” said Guirard.

The new Polish distribution centre, operated by LEWIS Rusztowanie Aluminiowe , will enhance service delivery for Lewis Access’s growing European customer base, create local employment opportunities, contribute to the Polish economy, and introduce Lewis Access’s renowned quality and innovative solutions within the Polish market. Nicholas Holmes, Managing Director of LEWIS Rusztowanie Aluminiowe, stated that the LEWIS brand will offer a greater choice for Polish people and enhance the safety and quality standards of access towers.

“Professionals, whether they are running an established firm or starting a new venture after returning from abroad, require reliable, compliant equipment at great prices. By maintaining the integrity of the LEWIS brand, which is recognised for quality, and adapting it locally as LEWIS Rusztowanie Aluminiowe, we aim to meet these expectations by offering highly durable EN1004-certified towers.”

The new Stroza-based facility is now fully operational and has already proven remarkably successful. Lewis Access has experienced strong demand in the Polish market, leading to sales in the third quarter of 2025 exceeding expectations. The remarkable initial performance reflects the booming demand for British-quality scaffold towers and access equipment, Lewis Access’s enduring reputation for excellence, and the success of this partnership model. This collaboration, which combines Lewis Access’s manufacturing success with LEWIS Rusztowanie Aluminiowe’s local market knowledge and distribution networks, has enabled the company’s first step into its broader European expansion to be a resounding success.

The successful expansion into Poland is just the beginning. Lewis Access plans to continue growing across Europe, bringing the uncompromising quality, genuine customer service, and transparent business practices that have built its reputation as the UK’s leading aluminium scaffold manufacturer.

For more information about the expansion or Lewis Access’s range of access equipment, visit https://www.scaffold-tower.co.uk/ .