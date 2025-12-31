Space Forge Demonstrates Orbital Factory Furnace As In-Space Semiconductor Manufacturing Advances

A Cardiff-based startup has switched on a working furnace inside a factory orbiting hundreds of kilometres above Earth, marking a step toward manufacturing semiconductor materials in space under conditions that cannot be replicated on the ground.

Orbital Furnace Activated In Microgravity

Space Forge confirmed it has successfully activated a furnace inside a microwave-sized manufacturing unit deployed in orbit. The company said the system reached temperatures of around 1,000 degrees Celsius, demonstrating a core capability required for in-space production.

The mini-factory was launched aboard a SpaceX rocket during the summer. Since launch, Space Forge has been monitoring and testing the system from its mission control centre in Cardiff.

Why Space Is Suited For Semiconductor Production

Space Forge is focused on producing semiconductor materials that can later be returned to Earth for use in electronics across communications infrastructure, computing, and transport.

The company said space provides ideal conditions for semiconductor manufacturing. In a weightless environment, atoms align more precisely into a highly ordered three-dimensional structure. The vacuum of space also prevents contamination during the manufacturing process.

According to Space Forge, increased purity and atomic order directly improve semiconductor performance.

Josh Western, chief executive of Space Forge, said the company’s current work allows semiconductors to be produced at levels up to 4,000 times purer than those made on Earth today. He said such materials could be used in 5G infrastructure, electric vehicle charging systems, and modern aircraft.

Visual Confirmation From Inside The Furnace

Veronica Viera, payload operations lead at Space Forge, said the satellite transmitted images back to Earth from inside the furnace. The images showed plasma, gas heated to approximately 1,000 degrees Celsius, glowing inside the chamber.

Viera said confirming the furnace could generate plasma in orbit was a critical milestone, describing it as a key requirement for the company’s in-space manufacturing process.

Scaling Up And Returning Materials To Earth

Following the successful test, Space Forge plans to develop a larger orbital factory capable of producing semiconductor material for up to 10,000 chips. The company is also preparing to test how manufactured materials can be safely returned to Earth.

A future mission will deploy a heat shield called Pridwen, named after the shield of King Arthur. The shield is designed to protect the spacecraft as it re-enters Earth’s atmosphere and experiences extreme temperatures.

Wider Interest In Manufacturing Beyond Earth

Space Forge is not alone in pursuing orbital production. Other companies are exploring in-space manufacturing for products ranging from pharmaceuticals to artificial tissues.

Libby Jackson, head of space at the Science Museum, said in-space manufacturing is already underway, though still at an early stage. She said current demonstrations involve small-scale output but are focused on proving the underlying technology.

Jackson said that demonstrating reliable production and safe return to Earth could support economically viable manufacturing that delivers usable products back to the planet.

Featured image credits: negativespace

