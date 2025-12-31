Beyoncé Becomes A Billionaire As Touring, Film, And Brand Deals Lift Net Worth, Forbes Says

Beyoncé has been declared a billionaire by Forbes, making her the fifth musician to reach a 10-figure net worth, according to the publication’s latest assessment.

Entry Into Forbes’ Billionaire Ranks

Forbes said Beyoncé has joined a small group of musicians with billion-dollar fortunes that includes Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Bruce Springsteen, and her husband Jay-Z, whom Forbes estimates to be worth $2.5 billion (£1.85 billion).

Earlier this month, Forbes had estimated Beyoncé’s net worth at $800 million (£593 million) and said she was likely to cross the billionaire threshold following several years of sustained commercial success.

Touring And Film Revenue

Forbes said Beyoncé’s 2023 Renaissance World Tour generated close to $600 million in gross revenue, placing it among the highest-grossing tours in music history. The tour marked her first solo tour in seven years.

Beyoncé also produced a concert film based on the tour and distributed it directly through a deal with AMC Theatres. The film generated $44 million (£33 million) at the global box office, with Forbes estimating that Beyoncé retained nearly half of that amount.

Album Success And Cowboy Carter Tour

Her 2024 album Cowboy Carter, which explores and contextualises the Black roots of country music, received critical acclaim and won album of the year at the Grammy Awards. The win marked the first time Beyoncé had received the top album prize, after four previous nominations.

Forbes estimates that the Cowboy Carter tour generated more than $400 million in ticket sales, along with an additional $50 million in merchandise revenue. The tour featured guest appearances from Jay-Z, two of the couple’s three children, and former Destiny’s Child bandmates.

While the tour broke ticket records at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Stade de France, Forbes said some dates experienced slower sales, prompting promoters to reduce prices to fill seats.

In the UK, the highest-priced tickets for the tour reached £950, with the lowest priced at £71, making it the most expensive top-tier ticket of any artist touring the country in 2025.

Brand Deals And Media Appearances

Forbes also attributed additional income to a halftime performance during Netflix’s first Christmas Day NFL game, which it estimated generated $50 million. The publication added that Beyoncé earned a further $10 million from a series of advertising campaigns with Levi’s.

Discrepancies With Other Billionaire Lists

Bloomberg, which maintains its own billionaire index, has previously included Selena Gomez among musicians with billionaire status, estimating her net worth at $1.3 billion (£962 million) in 2024.

Forbes disputes that figure and instead estimates Gomez’s net worth at $700 million (£518 million).

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

