London Ends Congestion Charge Exemption For Electric Vehicles As Fees Rise

Electric vehicle drivers entering central London are now required to pay the congestion charge, ending a long-standing exemption as changes to the scheme take effect at the start of the year.

End Of Full EV Exemption

The policy change came into force on 2 January after Sadiq Khan confirmed in November that electric vehicles would no longer qualify for a 100% discount. Pure battery-powered cars had previously been exempt from paying the charge.

Electric cars are now eligible for a 25% discount if registered for Auto Pay, reducing the daily fee to £13.50. Electric vans, heavy goods vehicles, light quadricycles, and heavy quadricycles qualify for a 50% discount under the same system.

Congestion Charge Increase

At the same time, the standard daily congestion charge for non-electric vehicles increased from £15 to £18. This marks the first rise in the charge since 2020.

The congestion charge, which was introduced in 2003, applies to a defined area of central London between 07:00 and 18:00 on weekdays, and between 12:00 and 18:00 on weekends and bank holidays.

Transport Authority Rationale

Transport for London had previously proposed removing the electric vehicle exemption entirely. The authority said that without changes, around 2,200 additional vehicles would be expected to enter the congestion charging zone on an average weekday by 2026, increasing traffic levels and weakening the effectiveness of the scheme.

Further Changes Planned

The Auto Pay discounts for electric vehicles are scheduled to be reduced again in 2030. At that point, the discount for electric cars will fall to 12.5%, while the discount for electric vans, heavy goods vehicles, light quadricycles, and heavy quadricycles will be reduced to 25%.

From March 2027, the 90% residents’ discount will also be limited to electric vehicles for new applicants only, further tightening eligibility under the congestion charge framework.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

