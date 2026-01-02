Floraltry Announces New Era of Emotional Gifting Through Poetry in Blooms

A Mission Rooted in Meaningful Connections

In a world where words often fall short, Floraltry, a premium direct-to-consumer floral brand founded by Fabiola Dagrin, has found a way to help people communicate their deepest emotions through flowers.

Floraltry is redefining what it means to gift flowers by transforming each bouquet into an intentional, meaningful expression of emotion. The company’s mission is simple yet profound: to help people express what words cannot.

Floraltry believes that flowers are more than just beautiful objects; they are powerful messengers. Each bouquet is carefully crafted with intention, guided by the symbolism of the blooms it contains. The company’s signature flower, the Mistral Anemone, represents anticipation and sincerity, serving as the foundation for their emotionally charged designs.

With this ethos in mind, every arrangement from Floraltry is more than a collection of petals; it is a carefully curated story waiting to be told.

“We believe flowers are the perfect vehicle for expressing emotions,” says Fabiola Dagrin, Founder and CEO. “Our goal is to make gifting flowers a more poetic and meaningful experience.”

Overcoming the Challenges of Emotional Gifting

Starting a business built around emotional gifting was not without its challenges. Early on, Floraltry faced the difficulty of crafting a brand that would resonate with people looking for more than just a floral arrangement.

In an industry saturated with generic bouquets for holidays and birthdays, Fabiola identified an opportunity to cater to a market that valued nuance and personal connection.

The breakthrough came when she decided to focus on more emotional occasions rather than typical celebrations. Floraltry specializes in crafting bouquets for nuanced moments holding space for sympathy, embracing courage, or celebrating friendship.

Each flower is chosen not only for its beauty but also for its symbolic meaning. For example, ranunculus represent attraction, hydrangeas stand for friendship, and proteas symbolize strength. The result is a collection of floral arrangements that speak volumes, carrying deep, heartfelt messages.

“We don’t just sell flowers. We create an experience,” says Fabiola. “When our bouquets arrive, they don’t just represent a pretty gesture, they represent a feeling.”

The Floraltry Difference: Emotional Connection Through Flowers

What sets Floraltry apart from its competition is its emphasis on emotional gifting. While most florists offer bouquets for a broad range of occasions, Floraltry focuses on the deeper, more meaningful moments.

Whether it’s a bouquet for someone going through a challenging time or a gift to celebrate a milestone, Floraltry crafts arrangements that speak the language of the heart.

The company’s tagline, “Poetry in Blooms,” encapsulates its approach. Each bouquet is designed as a visual poem, evoking emotion and fostering connection in ways that words sometimes cannot.

The emphasis is on the emotional journey behind each gift, ensuring that the recipient not only feels seen but also understood.

Crafting Stories with Flowers

At Floraltry, selecting a bouquet goes beyond the traditional idea of “birthday flowers.” Every arrangement is designed to carry a message be it love, courage, or sympathy.

The flowers themselves become part of the story, serving as a message in full bloom. In addition to the symbolic meanings behind each flower, Floraltry is dedicated to craftsmanship, ensuring that each bouquet achieves balance and beauty.

“Flowers should feel like more than a token gesture for your birthday. They should speak to the emotions we can’t always put into words,” says Fabiola. “It’s about more than just sending flowers; it’s about sending a message that resonates deeply with the person who receives it.”

A New Era for Floral Gifting

Floraltry’s commitment to emotional gifting is not just a business model; it represents a growing movement. In an era where people are increasingly seeking authenticity and meaning in their connections, the company’s approach to floral design taps into a powerful cultural shift.

Flowers are no longer reserved for holidays or generic celebrations. They have become part of a larger narrative about human connection and emotional expression.

Floraltry encourages people to tap into their emotions and share them with others through beauty and intention. With its modern, poetic approach, the company is transforming the act of gifting flowers into an experience that elevates everyday moments into meaningful expressions.

Why Floraltry Represents the Future of Emotional Gifting

Floraltry’s dedication to creating emotional connections through flowers makes it stand out in a competitive industry. As consumers continue to seek more meaningful ways to communicate their emotions, the company is poised to lead this change, helping people express more through the language of blooms.

Whether it’s a bouquet of farm-fresh, luxurious blooms named “Beautiful Ruins” or “Trustfall,” each one expresses emotions that words alone often can’t capture.

For those looking for a gift that speaks volumes, Floraltry offers a destination where flowers speak in verse.

Visit Floraltry Today

To learn more about Floraltry and explore their curated bouquets, visit their official website or follow them on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube to discover the art of emotional gifting and experience how flowers can speak in verse.

About Floraltry

Founded by Fabiola Dagrin, Floraltry is a premium floral brand dedicated to redefining the art of gifting through meaningful, emotion-driven floral design. The company’s philosophy centers around creating poetic expressions through flowers, transforming each bouquet into a message that connects people on a deeper emotional level.

Media Contact

Floraltry

Fabiola Dagrin, Founder

Email: media@floraltry.com

Website

Instagram: @floraltryofficial

Pinterest: FloraltryOfficial

Facebook: FloraltryOfficial

TikTok: @floraltryofficial

YouTube: FloraltryOfficial