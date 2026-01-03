DMR News

Chipmaking Stocks Rally At Start Of 2026 As AI Momentum Carries Sector Higher

Jolyen

Jan 3, 2026

Chipmaking stocks opened 2026 with sharp gains as investors continued to favor companies tied to artificial intelligence infrastructure, extending a multi-year rally driven by sustained datacenter demand and heavy spending from large technology firms.

Micron Technology rose about 10% in early trading, while Dutch chip equipment maker ASML gained roughly 9%. Lam Research and Intel advanced more than 6% each, and Marvell Technology climbed around 5%.

Advanced Micro Devices added about 4%, while Nvidia gained around 1%. During 2025, AMD shares rose 77%, and Nvidia increased about 39%.

The sector benefited throughout 2025 from continued investment in AI-related infrastructure. Hyperscalers such as Amazon and Google expanded capital spending to support datacenter growth, helping sustain demand for advanced chips and manufacturing equipment.

Last year marked a third consecutive year of gains for chipmaking stocks, even as investors debated whether AI-driven valuations could be sustained. Concerns over a potential bubble intensified in recent months as share prices continued to climb.

In November, Michael Burry disclosed a short position in Nvidia and AI-focused software company Palantir. Burry later criticized hyperscalers, saying they were artificially inflating earnings.

The broader rally lifted the VanEck Semiconductor ETF about 4% at the start of 2026, building on a nearly 49% gain in 2025. The ETF has posted gains for three consecutive years and recorded its strongest performance in 2023, when it rose more than 72%.

