Rescued Wood Announces New Collection of Handcrafted Art from Abandoned Timber

Rescued Wood, a unique artisan business founded by Daniel Merlo, is pleased to announce the release of a new collection of handcrafted wooden art. Specializing in transforming locally sourced, abandoned wood into timeless, functional pieces, Rescued Wood continues to pioneer sustainable practices while honoring the rich stories embedded in each piece of wood.

The new collection includes a range of handcrafted items such as wooden bowls, cutting boards, wine stoppers, salt mills, and custom-designed coffee tables. Each piece is made from wood that would otherwise have been discarded or burned as firewood, giving new life to materials that would typically be forgotten. The wood, often sourced from fallen trees, old barns, or reclaimed timbers, carries with it a deep connection to the past, whether it’s a tree from a historic property or wood from a family heirloom.

A Commitment to Sustainability and Craftsmanship

The driving force behind Rescued Wood is Daniel Merlo’s commitment to sustainability and his passion for woodturning. For Daniel, woodworking is not just about creating art; it’s about preserving history. By sourcing locally and repurposing abandoned timber, Daniel not only prevents waste but also creates pieces that tell a story, allowing future generations to connect with the past.

“Our business is centered around more than just making beautiful wooden objects,” said Daniel. “Each piece carries a piece of history, a memory, or a legacy. It’s about bringing old, forgotten wood back into the community in a meaningful way.”

Rescued Wood’s customers have shared personal stories about how they’ve connected with Daniel’s work. For example, Norwich Free Academy reached out to Daniel after a beloved tree on its campus was severely damaged in 2012. Years later, a woman attending one of Daniel’s art festivals discovered a bowl made from that tree, only to learn it had been the very tree under which she had married years prior.

Another client commissioned Daniel to craft bowls from the wood of a 150-year-old loom, passed down through generations in her family. In a separate instance, a couple who had lost their family home in a fire received a replacement bowl crafted from wood sourced from their historic property, restoring a treasured heirloom that had been lost in the disaster.

Award Recognition: Best Woodturner in Connecticut of 2025

Rescued Wood’s dedication to craftsmanship and sustainability was recently recognized on a statewide level. At the 2025 Evergreen Awards, Rescued Wood was named Best Woodturner in Connecticut of 2025 , an honor celebrating excellence, innovation, and environmental responsibility in the art of woodturning.

The Evergreen Awards spotlight artisans who demonstrate exceptional skill while making a positive impact on their communities and the environment. This prestigious recognition highlights Daniel Merlo’s ability to transform abandoned and discarded timber into meaningful, heirloom-quality pieces that honor both material and history.

Crafting Meaningful Connections Through Art

Daniel’s hands-on approach to business has made him a well-known figure in Connecticut’s artisan community. Over the years, he has participated in more than 50 art festivals and open studio events, taking the time to engage personally with his customers. This approach has allowed him to forge deep, lasting relationships with people who appreciate not only the quality of his work but also the stories behind the materials.

The new collection offers something for everyone, whether it’s a piece for the kitchen, a gift for a loved one, or a statement piece of furniture. Each product is a testament to Daniel’s dedication to craftsmanship and his passion for preserving history in a sustainable, meaningful way.

Handcrafted Heirlooms with a Story

Rescued Wood’s new collection is designed with the belief that every piece of wood has a story worth telling. Whether it’s a cutting board made from an old barn beam or a wine stopper crafted from a fallen tree, the company’s work transforms seemingly ordinary pieces of wood into lasting memories.

Daniel continues to offer custom orders, allowing customers to select the specific wood they want for their projects, ensuring each item is as personal as it is unique. The business prides itself on taking the time to understand the history behind the wood, and in doing so, creates objects that carry emotional significance far beyond their functionality.

“We’re not just crafting wooden objects; we’re creating heirlooms,” Daniel added. “The people who purchase from us are investing in something that will last for generations. It’s a way to carry a piece of history forward.”

About Rescued Wood

Rescued Wood is an artisan woodworking company based in Eastford, Connecticut, that specializes in transforming abandoned, locally sourced wood into handcrafted, functional works of art. Founded by Daniel Merlo, the business is dedicated to preserving the history of the wood and its connection to the community, while providing sustainable and unique pieces for homes and businesses. From wooden bowls to custom furniture, Rescued Wood’s creations offer a beautiful blend of artistry, history, and sustainability.

Media Contact

Daniel Merlo

Owner, Rescued Wood

Phone Number: 860-377-3817

Facebook: Rescued Wood Products