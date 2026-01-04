Bitfinex Hacker Ilya Lichtenstein Released Early From Prison After Serving Part Of Sentence

Ilya Lichtenstein, who pleaded guilty to money laundering charges connected to the 2016 hack of cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex, said he has been released early from prison and is now under home confinement.

Lichtenstein disclosed his release in a post on X on Thursday evening, writing that he was freed early “thanks to President Trump’s First Step Act,” a criminal justice reform law passed during Donald Trump’s first term. He said he plans to focus on cybersecurity work going forward.

“I remain committed to making a positive impact in cybersecurity as soon as I can,” Lichtenstein wrote. He also thanked supporters and said he intends to disprove critics.

Conviction Tied To Historic Crypto Theft

The US Department of Justice arrested Lichtenstein and his wife, Heather Morgan, in 2022. At the time, authorities seized approximately $3.6 billion worth of bitcoin linked to the Bitfinex hack, one of the largest cryptocurrency thefts ever uncovered.

The stolen funds were traced to wallets controlled by the couple, according to court filings. The case drew widespread attention after details emerged about how the proceeds were allegedly laundered through complex digital transactions.

Guilty Plea And Sentencing

Lichtenstein later admitted his role in the hack and pleaded guilty to money laundering conspiracy charges. A federal judge sentenced him to five years in prison.

Following their arrest, Lichtenstein and Morgan became the subject of a Biggest Heist Ever documentary, which detailed the investigation and recovery of the stolen cryptocurrency.

Status Of Release

It remains unclear whether the Trump administration played a direct role in Lichtenstein’s early release. An administration official told CNBC that Lichtenstein “has served significant time on his sentence and is currently on home confinement consistent with statute and Bureau of Prisons policies.”

The official did not provide additional details on the timing or conditions of the release.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

