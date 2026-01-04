DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Cryptocurrency Latest Newsbreak

Bitfinex Hacker Ilya Lichtenstein Released Early From Prison After Serving Part Of Sentence

ByJolyen

Jan 4, 2026

Bitfinex Hacker Ilya Lichtenstein Released Early From Prison After Serving Part Of Sentence

Ilya Lichtenstein, who pleaded guilty to money laundering charges connected to the 2016 hack of cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex, said he has been released early from prison and is now under home confinement.

Lichtenstein disclosed his release in a post on X on Thursday evening, writing that he was freed early “thanks to President Trump’s First Step Act,” a criminal justice reform law passed during Donald Trump’s first term. He said he plans to focus on cybersecurity work going forward.

“I remain committed to making a positive impact in cybersecurity as soon as I can,” Lichtenstein wrote. He also thanked supporters and said he intends to disprove critics.

Conviction Tied To Historic Crypto Theft

The US Department of Justice arrested Lichtenstein and his wife, Heather Morgan, in 2022. At the time, authorities seized approximately $3.6 billion worth of bitcoin linked to the Bitfinex hack, one of the largest cryptocurrency thefts ever uncovered.

The stolen funds were traced to wallets controlled by the couple, according to court filings. The case drew widespread attention after details emerged about how the proceeds were allegedly laundered through complex digital transactions.

Guilty Plea And Sentencing

Lichtenstein later admitted his role in the hack and pleaded guilty to money laundering conspiracy charges. A federal judge sentenced him to five years in prison.

Following their arrest, Lichtenstein and Morgan became the subject of a Biggest Heist Ever documentary, which detailed the investigation and recovery of the stolen cryptocurrency.

Status Of Release

It remains unclear whether the Trump administration played a direct role in Lichtenstein’s early release. An administration official told CNBC that Lichtenstein “has served significant time on his sentence and is currently on home confinement consistent with statute and Bureau of Prisons policies.”

The official did not provide additional details on the timing or conditions of the release.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

US Stocks End 2025 Near Records As Tariffs, AI Bets And Policy Risks Shape 2026 Outlook
Jan 4, 2026 Jolyen
US Scales Back Threatened Tariffs On Italian Pasta Imports After Industry Review
Jan 4, 2026 Jolyen
Jellycat Plush Toys Find Adult Fanbase In China As Collectables Offer Emotional Comfort
Jan 4, 2026 Jolyen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801