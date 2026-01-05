Tech Executives Cash Out Over $16 Billion As AI Rally Pushes Stocks To Records

Senior executives at major technology companies sold more than $16 billion worth of shares in 2025, as a sustained rally in tech stocks lifted valuations and allowed company leaders to convert paper gains into cash, according to an analysis of insider trading data by Bloomberg.

Jeff Bezos led the sales. The Amazon founder sold 25 million shares for about $5.7 billion in June and July. The transactions took place around the period of his wedding to Lauren Sanchez in Venice. He was followed by Safra Catz, Oracle’s former chief executive, who sold roughly $2.5 billion worth of stock, and Michael Dell, who sold shares valued at about $2.2 billion.

At Nvidia, chief executive Jensen Huang sold around $1 billion in stock as the chipmaker’s market value climbed past $5 trillion, making it the first company to reach that level. Jayshree Ullal, the chief executive of Arista Networks, also sold close to $1 billion in shares as demand rose for the company’s high-speed networking equipment and her personal net worth exceeded $6 billion.

Most of the transactions were carried out under pre-arranged trading plans that executives file in advance, rather than as reactionary moves based on short-term market shifts. Mark Zuckerberg sold about $945 million in shares through his charitable foundation, while Nikesh Arora and Baiju Bhatt each sold more than $700 million worth of stock.

The sales took place during a year in which technology shares repeatedly set new highs. The rally was driven largely by investor enthusiasm around artificial intelligence, which continued to support valuations across chipmakers, software firms, and infrastructure providers throughout 2025.

Featured image credits: QuoteInspector.com

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.