DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

DoorDash Confirms Driver Used AI Image In False Delivery Case

ByJolyen

Jan 5, 2026

DoorDash has confirmed a report that a delivery driver used an AI-generated image to falsely mark an order as delivered, after a viral account from a customer in Austin drew attention to the incident.

The case was first described by Austin resident Byrne Hobart, who posted on X that a DoorDash driver accepted his order, immediately marked it as delivered, and submitted what appeared to be an AI-generated image showing a DoorDash bag placed at his front door. Hobart shared a comparison image, contrasting the submitted photo with a real image of his doorstep.

Viral Account And Similar Reports

As Hobart’s post gained traction, he provided additional context, noting that the incident could appear easy to fabricate. He said, however, that another user replied to his post claiming the same thing had happened to them in Austin and involved a driver using the same display name.

Hobart speculated that the driver may have used a compromised account on a jailbroken phone. He suggested the image could have been generated by referencing photos of his front door available through a DoorDash feature that displays images from previous deliveries.

DoorDash Response And Account Removal

A spokesperson for DoorDash confirmed the company investigated the incident after it was reported.

Speaking to TechCrunch, the spokesperson said the Dasher’s account was permanently removed and that the customer was compensated. The company said it maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward fraud and relies on both automated systems and human review to identify and prevent misuse of the platform.

Featured image credits: Huey D’s Goodies

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

