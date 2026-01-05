Sacred Transformation Launches Inclusive Pregnancy Course for Older Parents

Sacred Transformation, a leading provider of emotional and identity-centered support for families navigating pregnancy, loss, and identity changes, is proud to announce the launch of the Older Parents Edition of its flagship course, In Awe: A Guide Through Your Sacred Transformation. This newly available edition is designed specifically for parents who conceive later in life, addressing the unique emotional, psychological, and identity shifts that accompany pregnancy at this stage of life.

Unlike traditional birth courses that primarily focus on medical preparation, In Awe takes a deeper, more holistic approach by exploring the emotional transformation of pregnancy. It includes trauma-aware guidance, reflective practices, affirmations, and advocacy scripts that empower parents to feel grounded and supported in their journey toward parenthood. The Older Parents Edition addresses the specific needs and concerns of older parents, providing tailored support for this often-overlooked demographic.

Inclusive, Community-Powered Access Model

One of the core values of Sacred Transformation is its commitment to equity and accessibility. The company’s community-powered access model ensures that every parent receives the complete course, without any “light” versions. This model includes scholarship access, enabling families from diverse financial backgrounds to access the full range of support, without compromising the quality or depth of the program.

Founder and program designer Maggie Krug shares, “We believe that every parent, regardless of their financial situation, should have access to the same high-quality, transformative experience. Pregnancy is an emotional and identity-altering event, and no family should have to navigate that journey without the resources they deserve.”

In addition to the Older Parents Edition, Sacred Transformation is also developing additional editions of In Awe to serve LGBTQ+ parents, parents of color, parents experiencing financial hardship, and parents with chronic illnesses or disabilities. These future editions will offer tailored support, honoring the unique experiences of these families during pregnancy and beyond.

Loving Legacies: A Free Resource for Pregnancy Loss

Sacred Transformation is also the creator of Loving Legacies, a companion program designed to support families experiencing miscarriage, stillbirth, or baby loss. Unlike many resources, Loving Legacies is offered at no cost, ensuring that families grieving the loss of a child have access to compassionate and high-quality support.

“Loving Legacies exists because no family should have to walk through baby loss without compassionate, credible support,” explains Krug. “Offering it freely was the only responsible choice we could make.”

This program is part of Sacred Transformation’s larger mission to provide trauma-aware, inclusive, and emotionally intelligent support to families navigating some of the most profound life transitions.

A Commitment to Transformative Education

Sacred Transformation is setting a new standard for pregnancy and loss education by focusing on the emotional, psychological, and relational aspects of these experiences. As Krug notes, “Pregnancy is not just a medical experience, it’s an identity transformation. People deserve support that honors the emotional and psychological shift as much as the physical one.”

The company’s comprehensive and deeply thoughtful approach stands out in an industry often dominated by logistical and medical-centered resources. Sacred Transformation’s programs integrate reflective practices, identity-level support, and trauma-aware care, all designed to guide parents through these transformative life stages with dignity and emotional depth.

What Makes Sacred Transformation Different?

What sets Sacred Transformation apart from other pregnancy and loss resources is its emphasis on emotional and identity evolution, as well as its focus on inclusivity. Many traditional pregnancy resources provide information based solely on medical milestones, leaving the emotional shifts largely unaddressed. Sacred Transformation’s In Awe course offers a soul-centered framework, designed to support the emotional and psychological journey that accompanies pregnancy, birth, and beyond.

Additionally, the company’s programs are intentionally designed for families who are often underserved or overlooked by mainstream resources, including older parents, LGBTQ+ parents, and parents of color. Sacred Transformation believes in creating resources that reflect the lived experiences of these parents, offering not just generalized advice, but meaningful support that speaks to their unique journeys.

“We don’t just want to provide information; we want to provide the tools and emotional support that help parents feel seen, grounded, and empowered during one of the most profound transitions of their lives,” says Krug.

Recent Recognition

Sacred Transformation has recently earned the Best Program for Navigating Identity Change in Pregnancy in the United States of 2025 award from the Evergreen Awards. This recognition highlights the company’s exceptional ability to address the emotional and psychological changes that occur during pregnancy, setting a new standard in pregnancy education. The In Awe course and the company’s holistic, trauma-aware approach were specifically lauded for their deep support of families navigating the identity shifts that accompany pregnancy, loss, and the transition to parenthood.

Founded by Maggie Krug, Sacred Transformation is an education and support company focused on helping families navigate life’s most powerful thresholds, including pregnancy, birth, loss, and grief. The company offers soul-centered, equity-rooted programs designed to guide parents through the emotional, psychological, and identity-level transformations that accompany these life events. Sacred Transformation’s flagship program, In Awe: A Guide Through Your Sacred Transformation, is a full-spectrum pregnancy and identity preparation course, with specialized editions for different family dynamics. The company is committed to providing trauma-aware care, emotional depth, and meaningful support to all families.

