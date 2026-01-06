Travelware: From Cape Verde’s Beaches to the Web3 Tourism Revolution

The Human Story Behind Innovation

In Boavista Island, Cape Verde, two Italian development consultants found themselves amid a heated debate over reviving tourism after the Covid pandemic.

From pandemic isolation with its tourism sector in ruins, tensions erupted: government officials prioritized rapid resort expansion and demanded strict safety compliance to attract skittish international investors, NGOs insisted that reconstruction couldn’t sacrifice environmental integrity, locals fought to reclaim economic opportunities without surrendering their identity, and foreign hotel operators pressured for immediate flight route expansion—a lifeline that would release them from pandemic-induced paralysis.

Amid the noise, most of the tourism revenue continued to flow off the island, and countless opportunities were slipping away. The same story unfolded in Mossuril, Mozambique and in many other places they worked as consultants—different faces, identical frustrations, as communities were sidelined and collaboration broke down.

Michele Zavoli posed the transformative question to his partner, Stefano Pellegrini: “What if a new approach could build understanding and trust among all these voices?”

Ten Years of Hard Lessons

Zavoli and Pellegrini spent a decade in Africa’s tourism development sector, witnessing local dreams undermined by coordination failures. Traditional Cape Verdean communities and Mozambique’s heritage-rich villages faced the same fate: Tourism brought no direct benefits to communities, which saw resources drained without long-term value.

The Code Philosopher Arrives and The Italian Renaissance

Back in Italy, Zavoli and Pellegrini met Massimo Fontana—a programmer dedicated to building open Web3 tools. When they shared their stories of struggling communities, Fontana saw the mission his technology needed.

Experimenting with decentralized Web3 solutions for tourism, the team discovered that technology plus AI could foster trust and efficient collaboration among fragmented stakeholders.

“AI’s true promise isn’t substitution,” says Zavoli. “It’s amplifying what groups can do together.” For Fontana, seeing his code empower local groups to coordinate transparently made his years of development worthwhile.

After years abroad, the team realized Italy—with its rich cultural tapestry—was the perfect place to test their system. Partnering with Assidema, they mapped over 390 authentic territories based on shared traditions, recipes, dialects, and stories.

This led to a new definition: a destination is not just physical land or points of interest, but a community alive with traditions. Travelware treats locals as the authors of their narratives, empowering them with tools that preserve cultural heritage in every transaction.

Launching in Monopoli Apulia

On October 24-25, 2025, at Assidema’s national assembly in Monopoli, Travelware launched its model for Italian tourism. Each destination receives its own manager—someone with community roots—equipped with Web3 and collective intelligence tools. Local associations and citizens join “Travelhive,” a decentralized platform for transparent destination management, and “Travelogue,” a social network linking travelers and locals.

With AI, blockchain, and IoT synergy, local actors participate as a united force, building data-driven solutions adapted to their contexts.

The Academic Foundation and Synphonai

The Travelware quest attracted Dr. Alexander Norta, a DAO pioneer, and Dr. Sowelu Avanzo of the University of Turin, an expert in decentralized systems. Together with the Travelware team, they created Synphonai—a spin-off turning organizational policies into transparent, AI-Blockchain-native governance.

Lessons from Africa and Italy highlighted a universal struggle: coordinating diverse voices in organizations of any size. Synphonai addresses this challenge—helping large groups reach collective decisions that respect every viewpoint.

The AI and DAO Synphonai System powers organizational collective capacity to simplify multiple opinions and foster multi-stakeholder decision-making at scale. The vision extends beyond tourism to organizations, cooperatives, and communities worldwide.

Why Now: The Perfect Timing

Over 70% of multi-stakeholder organizations rely on manual coordination, causing inefficiencies. For destinations, poor coordination costs more than 30% of local economy profits. After globalization, more than 50% of local traditions face extinction—the differences that represent real tourism value.

Regulation and Tech Maturity: The EU’s eIDAS 2.0 framework is making blockchain governance mainstream, meanwhile AI Automated document parsing now reliably supports complex coordination.

A Future Beyond Tourism

Travelware and Synphonai stand at the intersection of authentic human need, technical elegance, and timing. What began as coordinating small communities has grown into a platform poised to change global multi-stakeholders collaboration.

“ Travelware is creating a new approach for sustainable tourism management, while Synphonai is pioneering a bottom-up, decentralized model that empowers every kind of organization while contributing to AI-and-blockchain-powered collective intelligence. Join the community and be part of the change!”” the team invites.